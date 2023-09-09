CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Blue Devil Jordan Washington electrified the hometown crowd Friday night when he returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown against the visiting Maplewood Tigers in a Region 1 matchup.
That was the first of six touchdowns for the Blue Devils, whose talent on both sides of the ball led to a 41-0 shutout over the Tigers.
With the win, the Blue Devils remain undefeated at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 1.
Maplewood dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in region action.
Washington had a pair of bookends, adding the final TD of the night from 37 yards out with 1:45 left in the contest.
Preston Gordon scored on a 40-yard run in the third and a 1-yard jaunt in the fourth. His twin brother, Josh Gorton, also scored two TDs — a 22-yard run and an 11-yard scamper, both in the second quarter.
Josh Gorton said the key to his scoring was the linemen blocking for him.
“Just getting my yards and working as a team,” he said.
Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty said the Blue Devils are a good defensive and offensive team.
“Our offensive coordinator is doing a great job getting these kids ready,” Liberty said.
The game was plagued with penalties, and Liberty took the blame for that.
“I didn’t do a very good job tonight, with all the penalties,” he said. “We’ve got to work on that. Defensively, they kept us in this game; it was awesome.”
Preston Gorton finished the night with 77 yards rushing on 11 carries. Josh Gorton had 78 yards on 10 carried and Brett Kania finished with 84 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Cambridge quarterback Morgan Applebee completed five of 16 pass attempts for 107 yards.
He threw two interceptions.
Michael Wickstrom had 32 yards on 12 carries for the Tigers.
Maplewood lost two players to injuries.
Maplewood head coach Jason Wargo said losing those two players hurt the team.
“We moved the ball. We had opportunities and couldn’t do things,” Wargo said. “We had our younger guys playing. We had some opportunities but couldn’t capitalize.
“With Cambridge Springs, you’re always going to get a well-coached team.”
