Cambridge Springs defeated Lakeview 52-31 on Friday at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills.
Despite the Blue Devils' 21-point margin of victory, they mustered two points in the first quarter. Lakeview dominated the pace of play in the opening eight minutes of the Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
The Sailors were deliberate offensively and attacked the glass defensively. Lakeview senior Cameron Pence made a 3-pointer to give his team a 3-0 lead about three minutes into the game.
Cambridge Springs senior Josh Reisenauer made a layup midway through the quarter, but that was it for the Devils. Lakeview led 6-2 after the first quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same. Cambridge scored 14 points in the quarter, but Lakeview kept the pace of play slow and controlled the game.
"I think they did a great job of coming out and slowing down our tempo. We like a faster paced game," Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. "That's what they did in the first half and we talked about it at half time. We said we need to play our basketball.
"We're doing a lot of standing around and watching and that's not our style of basketball. We get up and go. That's what we did in the second half, we got up and went."
On defense, Cambridge opted for a full-court press. It forced a couple Lakeview turnovers and sparked some points in transition. The press also brought some much-needed energy to the court for the Blue Devils.
Offensively, Cambridge exploded for 25 points in the third quarter, which included a 15-2 run to open the half.
"Our defense spurs our offense and we needed to get there on defense first," Leandro said. "Then look what happened. The rest is history.
Leading the offensive attack in the third was a trio of seniors — Ethan Counasse, Brady Campbell and Reisenauer. Counasse scored nine in the quarter while Reisenauer and Campbell added eight and six, respectively.
"I know the feeling of going home these past few years and how upset our seniors were so it kind of flipped the switch in me," Counasse said. "It could have been my last game so I had go out there and give it my all.
"We can't take anyone lightly. If we want to make the D-10 final we're going to have to play hard."
With a 41-25 lead after three quarters, the Blue Devils coasted to a win over the final quarter in front of a large contingent of Blue Devils fans.
"They've been really supportive all season," Counasse said. "Them being here was really good for us."
Reisenauer led all scorers with 20 points and added eight rebounds. Counasse finished with 17 points and four steals. Parker Schmidt added seven points, five rebounds and one block.
Win the win, Cambridge Springs ensured at least two more games on the schedule. In the semifinals, the Blue Devils will face Erie First Christian on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined. A win would push them into the title game and a loss would put them in the third-place game.
"All we needed was a one-point victory and that's what we got, Leandro said. "We're keeping level-headed and keeping our sights where they need to be."
Lakeview (31)
Pence 4 0-0 11, Fagley 2 6-10 10, Dye 1 1-3 4, Reiser 1 0-1 3, Bell 1 0-0 2, Urey 0 1-2 1.
Totals 9 8-16 31.
Cambridge Springs (52)
Reisenauer 8 4-5 20, Counasse 6 4-10 17, Schmidt 3 1-2 7, Campbell 2 0-0 6, Riley 1 0-0 2.
Totals 20 9-17 52.
Lakeview;6;13;6;6;—;31
Cambridge Springs;2;14;25;11;—;52
3-point goals: Lakeview — Pence 3, Reiser, Dye; Cambridge Springs — Campbell 2, Counasse.
