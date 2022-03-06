The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team walked away from the District 10 Class 2A consolation game with a win, but it wasn't exactly how the Blue Devils envisioned the end of the district playoffs.
Cambridge defeated Cochranton 38-21 at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills on Saturday. With the win, the Blue Devils punched a ticket to the state playoffs. Though after winning a district championship last season, the team would have preferred to play for another title instead of a consolation game.
"We're not happy to be here," Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock. "We don't want to play for third place."
After losing to Maplewood in the semifinals by one point on Wednesday, the team seemed to still be dealing with the emotions of that loss. Cambridge's offense was not effective and slowed to a snail's pace by the Lady Cardinals' defense.
The score was tied 6-6 after the first quarter and 12-12 at halftime. All 12 points for Cambridge were from junior Hailee Rodgers.
"I think there was a bit of a layover from the Maplewood game that we lost, but we fought through it," McKissock said. "We got on them a bit at halftime and made a couple adjustments. They stepped up when they needed to."
Midway through the third quarter, Cambridge took a 17-16 lead off a 3-pointer from Rodgers, who had accounted for all 17 points. The Blue Devils would not relinquish the lead.
Two free throws from Edinboro University recruit Madison Yanc and another 3-pointer from Rodgers, and Cambridge held a 22-16 lead entering the final frame.
With momentum on their side, Cambridge went on a 16-3 run to put the game out of reach. A key was Cambridge shifting to an aggressive full-court press defense.
"What we've been preaching is to come out and play hard regardless of the score, regardless of whether shots go in or not. We need to play hard and I thought we did that," Cochranton head coach David Zamperini said. "We turned the ball over a few too many times and they capitalized there late in the second half. We executed our game plan in the first half. We slowed them down, but just couldn't make shots."
The press is something McKissock knows he can turn to late in games to turn the tide in his team's favor.
"Our kids are in pretty good shape. We do that press all year long from start to finish. That's one of the things we do is try to wear people out," McKissock said. "A lot of times, Cochranton will hang with us for awhile but then they'll get tired and we'll pull ahead. We were fortunate to get the win today. It's hard playing for third when you don't want to."
Defensively, the press was key for Cambridge. Offensively, it was the shooting performance from Rodgers.
Rodgers led all scorers with 25 points and made seven 3-pointers. She shot 7-13 from beyond the arc and was "lights out", McKissock said.
Cochranton was led in scoring by senior Jaylin McGill with eight points. She also recorded 10 rebounds. McGill, as well as senior Carly Ritcher played their final game for the Lady Cardinals. A third senior — Kristin McBryar — was hampered by injuries and unable to play this season.
"I'm just proud of them. They battled all year and overcame adversity like every other team and they responded. They came out and played tough just like we've asked all year," Zamperini said. The seniors, Carly, Jaylin and Kristin, it was an honor to coach all three of them.
"I've been coaching Carly and Kristien since they were in second grade and Jaylin since ninth grade. All three of them are great kids and the kind of kids you want in your program."
Cambridge will move on and play District 9 champion Brockway on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Brockway High School.
"We'll show up and play hard," Mckissock said. "Our kids can compete with anyone when they're playing well so we're happy to be there."
Cochranton (21)
McGill 2 4-4 8, Ritcher 1 2-2 4, McBryar 0 3-4 3, Gallo 1 0-0 2, Freyermuth 1 0-2 2, Rodax 0 2-2 2.
Totals 5 11-14 21.
Cambridge Springs (38)
Rodgers 8 2-2 25, Md. Yanc 3 4-8 10, Mk. Yanc 1 0-0 3.
Totals 12 6-10 38.
Cochranton;6;6;4;5;—;21
Cambridge Springs;6;6;10;16;—;38
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Rodgers 7, Mk. Yanc.