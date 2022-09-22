TOWNVILLE — Over the past several years, Cambridge Springs has struggled to score when the Blue Devils hit the road and play Maplewood.
That wasn’t the case Wednesday.
Cambridge scored four goals in the opening 20 minutes in a 5-0 win at Maplewood Elementary School.
“Every time we come here we struggle to score. No matter what our record and no matter what their record is, we struggle to score on this field. It happens every year,” Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow said. “Thinking we may have superior skill and numbers, we were determined to come in and take advantage of that and get some early goals to avoid the panic of ‘oh no, we’re not scoring.’”
At the 6-minute mark, Cambridge’s Maggie Braymer scored off a pass from Isobel Yasenchak. About four minutes later, Braymer scored an unassisted goal.
“We just started really slow. We gave up a couple goals we shouldn’t have,” Maplewood head coach Ted Eriksen said. “We weren’t marking tight enough or playing strong in our own end. If you give them an opportunity to score, they will do it. They have good athletes and will take advantage of your mistakes. I expected it to be a tough game. It always is.”
The Blue Devils added two more quick goals. Morgan Harris scored an unassisted goal at the 10-minute mark. Hannah Berlin scored off another Yasenchak assist at the 18 minute mark to give the Devils a comfortable lead.
Cambridge Springs dominated possession and kept the ball on Maplewood’s side of the field for most of the first half. Cambridge outshot Maplewood 11-1 at the halfway point.
“We’re happy with that performance. The Maplewood team is a little bit down with their number of players and we were able to move the ball pretty well and get a couple of early goals,” Bristow said. “What I was looking for in this game was for the players to keep their heads up, keep the ball on the ground and look for easy shot opportunities rather than forcing something that’s not here. It took a bit but we unlocked their defense and connected with passes that set up easy shots.
“From that point on we did some strategic subbing, got some players some playing time. The other team played tough in the second half and it was a lot harder to score.”
In the second half, Maplewood passed and possessed the ball better. The Tigers did not translate the possession time into any goals, though.
“Cambridge is a well coached team. Geoff Bristow does a nice job with them. Especially defensively, they’re always tough to score on. I’m not surprised we couldn’t collect a goal off them,” Eriksen said. “When we had a larger team we played a lot of tie games and 1-0 losses, but they have some good athletes.”
Lexi Clayton added a second half goal for a 5-0 Cambridge Springs lead. With the win, the Blue Devils advanced to 3-3-1. Cambridge did so without Makenzie Yanc — an all-region forward — who was sidelined with an injury.
“To lose a player of her caliber hurts any team, but if there was anytime we can absorb that, it would be this year,” Bristow said. “We changed our formation a bit to get an additional person up front to overcome the loss of possession we have with her.”
For Maplewood, the team fell to 2-5.
“I was happy with what they did in the second half. They started shifting and moving as a unit,” Eriksen said. “They played in the other team’s end some. We’re just taking it one step at a time.”
With the win, Cambridge Springs is 8-0-3 in the last 11 games against Maplewood.
