CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Brett Kania rushed for 134 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils to a 48-0 win over the Eisenhower Knights at Baird Field on Friday night.
The win in the non-region contest pushed the Blue Devils, a 63-24 winner over Kennedy Catholic last week, to 2-0 overall.
The loss dropped Eisenhower, a 49-19 winner over Cochranton last week, to 1-1 overall.
The game started out in a defensive battle with no score at the end of the first quarter. But then Cambridge scored 14 points in the second quarter, added six in the third and 28 points in the final quarter.
With Cambridge leading 28-0 in the fourth, Blue Devil Josh Washington intercepted a Shawn Pascuzzi pass from Eisenhower’s 30-yard line and ran it in for a TD to give Cambridge a 34-0 lead with 10:53 left in the game.
On Eisenhower’s next possession, the snap went over the punter’s head for a Cambridge safety and a 36-0 lead.
On Eisenhower’s last possession, with the ball on Cambridge’s 46-yard line, Blue Devil Colt Proper recovered a fumble and ran the ball in for the score and the win.
Kania said the game “was a big one,” and they’ve been waiting three years to get a win over Ike.
“We’ve lost the past couple of years, so to come out and give them a goose egg and also to come out with our running game really strong — it was big,” Kania said.
Cambridge quarterback Morgan Applebee completed one pass on one attempt and scored a 2-point conversion. He said the key to the win was their running game.
“It was just the running game. Rounding and pounding, just running at them all night long,” Applebee said.
Cambridge running back Preston Gorton also scored a TD. He said the key was the Blue Devils’ defense.
“We came on strong, our guards, offensive receivers,” Gorton said. “Their quarterback, we had to watch him. Our tight end and quarterback came in and dominated.”
Cambridge finished with 348 rushing yards.
Gorton totaled 79 yards and Applebee had one rushing TD.
Cambridge coach Nathan Liberty said he has a lot of respect for Eisenhower, which is a well-coached team. He knew it would be a tough team, but he also lauded his own players.
“We came out and played hard on our home field,” Liberty said. “I’m proud of those boys. I’m proud to be a Blue Devil.”
On defense, Josh Gorton was the leading tackler with 10, with two of those for a loss. Proper had five tackles, with three of those sacks.
