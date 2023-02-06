SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team lost to Hathaway Brown 60-29 on Saturday.
Hathaway Brown, an all-girls private school outside of Cleveland, is 16-6 this year. The Blazer compete in Ohio's largest class of schools — Division I.
The Blue Devils were outscored outscored 22-4 in the first quarter and trailed 39-13 at halftime.
Cambridge sophomore Payton Leandro paced the team with 10 points. Cambridge Springs is 13-5 overall and will host Youngsville today for a Region 2 matchup.
Cambridge Springs (29)
Leandro 3 4-4 10, Rodgers 4 1-3 9, Cole 2 0-0 4, Yanc 2 0-2 4, Rauscher 1 0-1 2.
Totals 12 5-10 29.
Hathaway Brown (60)
L. Castellanos 5 0-0 12, Piscitelli 4 3-4 12, Jones 4 0-0 9, Md. Castellanos 4 0-0 8, Ma. Castellanos 3 0-0 8, E. Morgan 2 0-0 4, A. Morgan 1 0-0 3, Mack 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2.
Totals 25 3-4 60.
Cambridge Springs;4;9;8;8;—;29
Hathaway Brown;22;17;9;12;—;60
3-point goals: Cochranton — L. Castellanos 2, Ma. Castellanos 2, Jones, A. Morgan, Piscitelli.
Records: Cambridge Springs 13-5, 6-2 Region 2.
