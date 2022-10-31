ERIE — The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team lost its District 10 Class 1A semifinal game against Mercyhurst Prep 3-1 on Saturday at the Hagerty Family Events Center.
Mercyhurst Prep scored with about five minutes left in the first half. Cambridge quickly answered as Kaeylynn Astor took the kickoff into the teeth of the defense before passing off to Kylie Beck who buried a goal to tie the game.
“It was a tough battle. The game was closer than the 3-1 score may indicate,” Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow said. “It was scoreless till about five minutes left in the first half. Up till that point the game was really played in the middle of the field. We had some really nice scoring chances early we couldn’t put away.”
The Lakers scored twice in the second half and held the Blue Devils scoreless to win 3-1.
The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Blue Devils.
“It was a down then up season. We struggled early on, but maybe if we pulled it together earlier than we did we end up on the other side of the bracket and play Mercyhurst Prep for a district championship.”
Mercyhurst Prep will play Seneca in the district championship on Tuesday.
“We ended on a really nice winning streak. This is my 18th year of coaching and this very well be the best team I’ve coaches in terms of chemistry, playing together and team work,” Bristow said. “It’s unfortunate we met Mercyhurst Prep. They bumped down to Single A this cycle.
“You’re always filled with a lot of emotion at the end of the season. I’ve coached a lot of these kids since they were in third grade so I will really miss this senior class.”
The senior class includes Makenzie Yanc, Laura Bidwell, Beck, Isobel Yasenchak, Ava Greenawalt, Finley Rauscher, Morgan Harris, Ella Worley and Maggie Braymer.
