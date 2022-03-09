Out of all the Crawford County teams, Cambridge Springs is the only boys basketball program to make it to the PIAA state tournament. The Blue Devils will go on the road to face Ridgway out of District 9 tonight at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils were awarded a state playoff bid after beating Region 2 rival Eisenhower during the District 10 2A quarterfinals. Despite defeating the Knights, the Blue Devils still enter the state tournament after losing its last two games in the district tournament. The Blue Devils lost to Kennedy Catholic in the semifinals and to West Middlesex in the consolation game to earn the No. 4 seed in the district.
The Blue Devils finished second in last year’s district tournament, but did not get to participate in the state tournament because the PIAA only sent the district champions due to the ramifications of COVID-19.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro. “I think the boys are feeling pretty good and we got a pretty good shot at it.”
The Blue Devils have two players who average double-digit points: Nathan Held and Josh Reisenauer, who score 14.6 and 11.1 points per game, respectively.
The Blue Devils will also have to rely on Parker Schmidt, Ethan Counasse and Hunter Spaid for offense as they average 9.2, 9.1 and 7.2 points per game, respectively.
Ridgway enters the state tournament after winning the District 9 2A championship against Redbank Valley. Overall, the Elkers are 20-5 on the season and have won three out of the last four district titles. The Elkers have won six consecutive games entering tonight’s game.
“They do a lot of the little things different but the big things, they match up with us really well,” Leandro said. “They have two 6’3 kids inside. They have shooters outside and they have a kid who can take care of the basketball, so I think we match up well with each other.
“In the playoffs, it’s not really about skill at this point because everybody has it or they wouldn’t be there,” Leandro continued. “We’re good enough to be there. We have the skill to be there. Now it’s about will. It’s all about will. Who will take care of the ball? Who will execute their offense? Who will dominate the boards? Who will control the tempo? Who will want it more? That is who will come out on top.”