The Cambridge Springs girls volleyball team lost to Lakeview 3-1 (25-19, 20-25, 28-26, 25-22) on Tuesday.
The Class 1A quarterfinal match at Cochranton High School was Cambridge’s final match of the season.
After losing the first set 25-19, Cambridge responded by winning the second set to tie the match. Cambridge lost a heartbreaker in the third set 28-26.
Lakeview won the fourth and final set 25-22 to punch its ticket to next week’s semifinal match against Maplewood.
Brooke Eldred led the team in kills with 16 while Audrey Bullock had 11 and Claire Mumford added five. Defensively, Emily Boylan recorded 21 digs. Kylee Miller and Mumford each had 17. Eldred also had seven blocks. Kenda Moozer dished 36 assists.
Cambridge Springs ended the season 9-6 overall.
