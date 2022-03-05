It's the same, but it's different.
The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team ended the district playoffs with a loss last year and the team's season was over. This year, the Blue Devils concluded the district playoffs with a loss but the team is moving on to the state tournament.
Cambridge lost to West Middlesex 50-43 on Friday at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills. The loss came in the District 10 Class 2A consolation game. With the loss, the team is set to play Ridgeway/Redbank Valley on Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.
Due to ramifications of COVID-19, the PIAA only took the each district's champion to the state playoffs last year. This year, the top four teams from District 10 advance to the next round.
"The message is we're not done. We have to turn it around tomorrow at practice and come back swinging," Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. "We have more basketball to play and we have a state tournament to enter."
The Blue Devils have some kinks to work out before next week. Cambridge opened Friday's game with a four-point first quarter. The team performed better in the second quarter, but went into the break down 20-14.
"We didn't come out in the first half ready to play. I thought we played much better in the second half," Leandro said. "We just couldn't get it moving tonight. It wasn't our night, but we have more basketball to play."
In the third quarter the Blue Devils appeared to get into a rhythm but things were not working on both sides of the court. Seemingly every time the defense stepped up the offense couldn't convert on the other end or vice versa.
A major issue for Cambridge was turnovers. The team turned the ball over 19 times to West Middlesex's 9.
"We are inconsistently inconsistent," Leandro said.
Despite the lack of ball control, Cambridge was within striking distance until the very end. The Blue Devils trailed by one point or three points for much of the final period. However, the Big Reds pulled away in the last two minutes.
Nathan Held led all scorers with 14 points. The senior also recorded six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Parker Schmidt scored 10 points and drew the defensive responsibility of guarding 6-foot-six-inch Richie Preston all night. Preston only scored 11 points.
Junior guard Josh Reisenauer scored eight points and stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds, four blocks, three steals and one assist. Ethan Counasse hit two 3-pointers and totaled seven points.
With the loss, Cambridge is 13-12 overall on the season. A record that Leandro believes may work in their favor.
"I think our record will fool a lot of people," Leandro said. "We are way better than a 500 ball club and we are gonna surprise somebody."
West Middlesex (50)
Ricoci 4 2-2 12, Preston 4 3-6 11, Shrawder 3 5-7 11, Mild 2 1-2 6, Shick 2 0-0 6, Stover 1 0-0 2, Partridge 1 0-0 2.
Totals 17 11-17 50.
Cambridge Springs (43)
Held 4 6-9 14, Schmidt 4 2-2 10, Reisenauer 3 2-2 8, Counasse 2 1-2 7, Spaid 1 0-0 3, Campbell 0 1-2 1.
Totals 14 12-17 43.
West Middlesex;7;13;12;18;—;50
Cochranton;4;10;14;15;—;43
3-point goals: West Middlesex — Rocoi 2, Mild; Cambridge Springs — Counasse 2, Spaid.