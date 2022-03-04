The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils boys basketball team plays West Middlesex today in the District 10 Class 2A third-place game.
The game is at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills at 6 p.m.
Win or lose, both teams will advance to the state playoff tournament. The winner will play the District 9 champion and the loser will play the District 7 second seed.
To win, the Blue Devils will need to slow down 6-foot-6 inch forward Richie Preston. Preston leads his team with 18.5 points per game. He scored 21 points against Saegertown in the quarterfinals and 20 against Rocky Grove in the semifinals.
The Blue Devils may perfectly equipped to slow down Preston. Senior forward Nathan Held is 6-foot-5-inch, while sophomore Parker Schmidt is 6-foot-4-inch. Even if a guard is switched onto Preston, Cambridge’s starting guards measure 6-foot-1-inch (Josh Reisenauer), 6-feet (Ethan Counasse) and 5-foot-10-inches (Hunter Spaid).
“I think all season we have been consistently inconsistent. In big moments we’ve come up big though and tonight is one of those moments,” Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. “Our forward will need to take control of the paint offensively and defend the rim defensively.”
Offensively, Cambridge is led by Held at 14.6 points per game, but the starting five gets their share of points. Reisenauer averages 11.3, Counasse and Schmidt each average 9.2. Spaid scored 7.4 points per game and leads the team in made 3-pointers.
“We played extremely hard the on Tuesday, but we didn’t take care of the basketball. We need to take great value of every possession we have,” Leandro said. “We need to treat each possession with greater respect.”