The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team enters the postseason on a six-game win streak.
The Lady Blue Devils finished the season 10-5-1 overall and third in Region 3 with an 8-4 mark in region action. The Blue Devils are seeded fifth in the Class 1A bracket and will battle Wilmington Tuesday at Meadville Area Senior High School’s Bender Field at 8 p.m.
Cambridge hasn’t lost a game since a 1-0 loss to Seneca on Oct. 5. Since then, the team is 6-0 and is outscoring opponents 25-2.
“The team has built some momentum in the past several games and the girls are feeling confident in themselves,” Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow said. “They have worked hard to reverse what had been a frustrating season with several one-goal losses and are now playing with the confidence of a team that believes in their abilities and understands what it takes to win against successful programs like Wilmington.”
Defensively, the Blue Devils are anchored by junior center back Nola Zook and flanked by Ella Worley and Finley Rauscher. Offensively, Makenzie Yanc, Maggie Braymer and Isobel Yasenchak take the majority of shots.
Wilmington is the No. 4 seed in the bracket and finished the regular season 13-5 overall and 6-2 in Region 1.
