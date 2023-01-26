CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs wrestling team has fought a small roster all season.
The Blue Devils welcomed Cochranton, another team dealing with a small roster, to The Devils Den on Wednesday night. Cambridge won four of the five bouts in the Region 2 match and defeated the Cardinals 30-21.
“It was good. It’s our second win of the season and it’s been hard. It’s our last region match of the season, our last home match of the season,” Cambridge Springs head coach Dalton Lester said. “We have two more away matches, but this was a big win. It’s nice to come in here and have a big crowd, have the youth program out here and just win a match.”
The match opened at 215 — which was a forfeit win in favor of Cochranton — as was 285.
The first action was at 107 pounds between Cambridge’s Rowan Feikles and Cochranton’s Cameron Boozer. Feikles had an early takedown before pinning Boozer in one minute and seven seconds.
After a forfeit at 114, Cochranton’s Kayson Smith battled William Marceau at 121 pounds. Smith earned an early takedown to go up 2-0. Marceau recovered with an escape late in the second period, but Smith handled business and kept Marceau at bay for a 5-1 decision. The decision put Cochranton in the lead 15-12.
“It was a good match. We’re still doing things we need to get better at. Our sprawling is a little lackadaisical, so we need to keep working on that,” Cochranton head coach John Svirbly said. “We just need to keep getting better every day, we’ve been preaching it all year. We see little things, but as we get closer to the end of the year we need to get better faster now.”
At 127 pounds, Cambridge’s Brandon Hoover faced Ben Field, which Hoover won 4-0. Hoover’s teammate Brody Beck followed with a 4-2 decision over Blake Foulk at 133 pounds.
Foulk scored a takedown in the closing seconds of the first period, but it was all Beck from there. Beck earned a takedown in the second period and added a near fall to go up 4-2, a lead Beck did not give up.
At 139 pounds, Cochranton’s Cash Morrell opened the match with a standing takedown on Cambridge’s Preston Gorton. Morrell worked to a 7-0 lead before Gorton earned an escape point. Morrell answered with a quick takedown and a pin in 1:37 to give his team six points.
After two double forfeits and a Cochranton forfeit, Cambridge led 24-21. At 172, Cochranton’s Dar Singleton faced Tyler Shepard. Shepard pinned Singleton in 2:20 in what was the final bout of the night.
The Cambridge win came after a successful weekend at the Mercer V.F.W. Tournament.
“We had a great weekend with two champions at Mercer. We took six kids and all six placed. This weekend we have Fred Bell, so I expect big things there too. We have small numbers, but we’re grinding and doing what we have to do,” Lester said. “I think they are peaking at the right time. It showed from the first tournament to this past weekend. We’re looking forward to the postseason to see what we can do.”
Cambridge Springs is 2-5 overall and 2-4 in region matches this season.
Cochranton is 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the region.
“We have not peaked yet, that’s for sure, but we are getting better. As coaches, we expect them to get better faster, but it’s a slow process,” Svirbly said. “You need to tweak little things here and there, keep plugging away at it and getting better.”
Both teams will compete at the Fred Bell tournament in Grove City this weekend.
“We have a big tournament this weekend that will improve our mettle whether we’re ready to go for the postseason or not. It doesn’t matter what happens this weekend as long as we get better,” Svirbly said. “It’s good competition for us. We need to use it and get good matches out of this weekend and keep moving forward.”
