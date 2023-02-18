COCHRANTON — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team beat Cochranton 62-45 in the regular season finale for both teams.
At The Bird Cage, it was the Blue Devils who started strong and held an 16-5 advantage after the first quarter. Cambridge stayed ahead comfortably the rest of the way.
Three Blue Devils finished in double digits. Josh Reisenauer and Parker Schmidt each scored 14 points while Ethan Counasse had 10.
Cambridge ended the regular season undefeated in Region 3 action with a 12-0 record and a 17-5 record overall. Cochranton ended 9-13 overall and 6-6 in the region.
Cambridge Springs (62)
Schmidt 5 4-4 14, Reisenauer 7 0-0 14, Counasse 5 0-0 10, Campbell 4 0-0 8, Riley 3 1-3 8, Mazzadra 3 0-0 6, Troutman 1 0-0 2.
Totals 28 5-7 62.
Cochranton (45)
B. Rynd 7 2-3 16, C. Miller 4 3-6 11, Homa 3 2-4 8, W. Carroll 3 0-0 8, D. Miller 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 7-13 45.
Cambridge Springs;16;14;18;14;—;62
Cochranton;5;11;11;18;—;45
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Riley; Cochranton — W. Carroll 2.
Records: Cambridge Springs 17-5, 12-0 Region 3; Cochranton 9-13, 6-6 Region 3.
