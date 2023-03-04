ERIE — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team beat Eisenhower 59-43 to punch its ticket to the state playoffs.
The Blue Devils played at the Hagerty Center on Friday in the District 10 Class 2A consolation game in a win-or-go home situation.
Offensively, four Blue Devils finished with double digits in a well-rounded scoring attack. Junior Parker Schmidt led the way with 21 points. Seniors Ethan Counasse and Josh Reisenauer scored 13 and 11 points while Owen Riley added 10.
Defensively, the only Eisenhower player in double digits was Kyler Black with 17 points. Cambridge held Eisenhower’s Wyatt Lookenhouse, a 1,000-point scorer, to three points.
It was the third meeting between the Region 2 teams this season and Cambridge Springs won all three matchups.
Cambridge Springs will play the District 6 runner-up, West Branch, in the first round of the PIAA tournament on March 11 at a time and place to be determined.
