A week after winning the program’s ninth District 10 championship, the Cambridge Springs softball team will play in the state playoff tournament.
The Blue Devils will play Chartiers-Houston today at Penn State Behrend at 4 p.m. in Class 1A action. It will follow Cathedral Prep vs. Elizabeth Forward (Class 4A) at 2 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston is the third seed from the WPIAL. The Buccaneers beat Frazier 6-5 in the third-place consolation game after losing to eventual district champion Union in the semifinals.
“I watched them play on Tuesday. They played Frazer in a close game,” Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford said. “What I took from it is that we will play our game. The plan is to play our game and do the little things that we’ve been working on since D-10 and the first round of states.”
The Buccaneers are led by an all-state duo in pitcher Meadow Ferri and catcher Ella Richey.
“Everyone has been working really hard and we cleaned up a few things,” Mumford said. “I came back from that game with some information on their pitcher. So we’ve been preparing to see her and building confidence.”
Cambridge Springs was the No. 1 seed in the District 10 playoffs. The Devils beat Cochranton in the semifinals and Iroquois in the finals for the team’s first district championship since 2021.
The Blue Devils feature two pitchers in senior Hailee Rodgers and freshman Kayla Crawford. In the D-10 final, Rodgers pitched just more than one inning and Crawford pitched just more than five. They combined for nine strikeouts and one walk.
At bat, the Blue Devils leadoff-hitter is Kylee Miller. Cheyenne Mosconi, Morgan Harris and Rodgers are among other big-time hitters for the Devils.
The winner will move on to play the winner of Frazier (7-4) and Claysburg-Kimmel (6-1) in the quarterfinals.
