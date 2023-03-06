GENEVA, OHIO — The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams came home from the two-day District 10 swimming competition with some hardware on Saturday.
Maura Bloss, a junior, was named the Class 3A girls swimmer of the meet for her performance at S.P.I.R.E. Institute. Bloss was a four-time winner to help her team to a second-place finish with 322 points.
Bloss won the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.51 seconds. She was nearly a full 10 seconds ahead of second place. The junior also won the 50 freestyle in 24.15 seconds.
Bloss was on two winning relay teams as well. The team of Bloss, JJ Gowetski, Brielle Cheney and Jaidyn Jordan won the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.60). The same team won the 200 medley relay (1:50.27).
Another four-time winner was Gowetski. In addition to the two relays, she won the 100 freestyle (53.10) and the 100 butterfly (57.86). Her time in the butterfly set a new school record. The previous record was 58.42 and set by Laurie Musiek in 1981.
Jordan was a three-time winner at the meet. In addition to the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay, Jordan was an individual winner in the 500 freestyle (5:29.67).
Cheney took second in the 200 individual medley (2:30.67) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.05).
On the boys side, Isaac Johnson set a school record in the 100 breaststroke. His time of 58.18 won the meet and broke Josh Merchbaker’s record of 59.05 set in 2021.
Johnson also finished second in the 100 butterfly (51.11) just behind the winning time of 50.91.
Any gold medalists at the district meet will advance to the state competition at Bucknell University. The 3A meet is scheduled for March 17 and 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.