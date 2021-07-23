It’s official: Cochranton Lanes has a new owner.
After months of speculation, Lee Duck of Polk — who has crushed the pins at Cochranton Lanes the past several years — officially purchased the Cardinal Country bowling establishment from long-time owner Keith Seidel last Friday.
Seidel owned Cochranton Lanes since 1975.
“I’ve been working on selling the center the last couple years,” said 70-year-old Seidel. “I have received a few offers, but when Lee got serious about it, we agreed on a deal. It was time.”
The energetic Duck has already begun renovating the bowler center –– installing scoring monitors (scoring has always been done with pencil and paper), re-painting the walls, re-surfacing the lanes and building a small kitchen.
“I’m excited, but I will be more excited when I get everything done,” said the 47-year-old, who works in the maintenance department at Franklin Area School District. “I realize I have a short window, but I am determined to get everything done before the bowling season starts.”
Duck has a vision: More participation and enthusiasm in the center.
“We are going to have cosmic bowling every week, which I think will be a lot of fun. I want to get the Cochranton community, mainly the kids, more involved in bowling. There were really no adult tournaments in recent years, but I am planning on having monthly tournaments, including some big prize-money events.”
The 20-plus, 300-game roller Duck has a strong supporting cast: His girlfriend, Mindy Roxberry, parents Roger and Kathy Duck, Willie and Shirley Bean, Dave Frankenberger, Travis Taylor, and of course, Seidel.
“My girlfriend, Mindy, and parents and friends have been fantastic in helping me remodel the center,” he said.
Seidel will not be entirely gone from the bowling alley.
In an agreement with Duck, Seidel — who has a strong reputation in his bowling ball drilling skills — will operate the pro shop.
“In our talks, I could tell Keith was hoping I would ask him if he would still like to drill the bowling balls,” said Duck. “I was looking at the sales the previous year and couldn’t believe how many bowling balls he drilled. He does a great job.”
Seidel will also be Duck’s right-hand man if any major lane difficulties occur.
“I have experience with AMF machines while working at Franklin Lanes in my younger years, but we have Brunswick equipment and I don’t have much knowledge on them. But, I will learn and I know Keith will help me out.”
Best of luck, Lee.