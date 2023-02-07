SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls basketball team lost to Union City 36-28 at Steve Scott Gymnasium on Monday.
The Bears led 16-7 after the first quarter but Saegertown rallied in the second quarter to cut Union City's lead to 20-14 at halftime. Union City stayed ahead in the second half to keep the Panthers at bay.
Senior Hailee Gregor and sophomore Lindsey Greco each scored 10 points for Saegertown. Maggie Triola and Greco each hit a 3-pointer in the game.
Three players finished with eight points for Union City — Jessica Messenger, Cathryn Reynolds and Brooke VanTassel.
Saegertown is 10-10 overall and 5-5 in the region. The Panthers will host Region 2 foe Maplewood on Thursday.
Union City (36)
Messenger 3 1-1 8, Reynolds 3 0-0 8, VanTassel 4 0-2 8, Higley 2 1-4 5, Hopson 2 0-0 4, Wieczkowski 1 1-1 3.
Totals 15 3-8 36.
Saegertown (28)
Gregor 3 4-5 10, Greco 4 1-4 10, Triola 2 0-0 5, Rockwell 1 0-4 2, Smith 0 1-2 1.
Totals 10 6-15 28.
Union City;16;4;9;7;—;36
Saegertown;7;7;6;8;—;28
3-point goals: Union City — Reynolds 2, Messenger; Saegertown — Triola, Greco.
Records: Union City 10-9, 5-4 Region 2; Saegertown 10-10, 5-5 Region 2.
