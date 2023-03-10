This weekend is the first BC Memorial Cup, a hockey tournament in honor of Brandon Corey.
He passed away at the age of 47 on Oct. 22. Brandon’s brother, Ben, and friends of Brandon organized a hockey tournament around his celebration of life on Saturday.
Brandon played on the Meadville Bulldogs hockey team and was a two-time state champion in 1992 and ’93. He graduated from Meadville in ’93 and attended Penn State University where he played club hockey. Brandon was a lifelong supporter of Bulldog hockey.
Ben Corey came up with the idea to start a hockey tournament while talking to Tommy Westfall, a former teammate of Brandon’s and friend.
“He (Tommy) and I were talking. I mentioned ‘We should start a tournament in Meadville in honor of my brother.’ He thought it was a tremendous idea,” Corey said. “He contacted all of his PSU buddies and my brother’s friends and past teammates and stuff and everybody was like ‘we’re doing this.’
“Mark Johnson was another great friend of my brother’s. All three of us put our heads together and started getting this rolling.”
The tournament will feature four teams composed of former teammates and friends of Brandon’s. Players expected to attend played for the Bulldogs, Crawford County youth hockey, Penn State and others.
“This is starting to get so big,” Corey said. “It is just awesome.”
Saturday’s events will start with a bang. Puck drop is set for 7:45 a.m. at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex.
Doing the puck drop is former Pittsburgh Penguin Ken Wregget. Wregget was a goaltender and a member of the Penguins’ 1992 Stanley Cup team. After the puck drop, Wregget will sign autographs for fans.
Corey and Wregget connected at Wregget’s restaurant in Bridgeville, 31’s Sports Bar and Grill.
“He was my brother’s favorite goaltender. I went down to meet with him and we talked with him for a couple hours — my wife and I went down. We became friends that day at that point,” Corey said. “He told me he would love to come to Meadville and celebrate my brother with me. The puck drop wasn’t in the mix at that time. We both came up with the idea of him dropping the puck.”
The tournament will go until about 8:45 a.m. There will be a break for the celebration of life at Ranz Bar and Grill. Then, there are two games in the afternoon and three more games on Sunday.
Admission to the tournament is free. Donations will be accepted and proceeds will be donated to the Double Socks foundation.
“It benefits youth hockey and that’s where will we try to put a little bit of our proceeds into,” Corey said. “This is our first year, so we don’t know how much we can put in, but we’re hoping around two-grand.”
The tournament is expected to become an annual event.
