Andrew Barnes’ emotions poured out last week in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes.
Seconds after throwing a smashing last shot for his ninth career 300 game, the free-spirited, charged-up, tattooed Barnes raised both of his arms, went to his knees, looked above and screamed.
A priceless celebration.
“It was just spur of the moment reactions,” he said, the author of Plaza Lanes’ first 300 game of the season, and who also tossed 232 and 224 games for a 756 series. “After my ninth strike, I came back, took a drink and told myself that I have a job to finish, and was able to throw three great shots in the 10th frame.”
A proud father was on scene, too — Art Barnes, who presented his son the customary Plaza Lanes mug for a 300 game afterwards.
“It was very special to have my dad there. We also were doubles partners and we won.”
Congrats, Andrew! Now, let’s get that elusive 800 series, buddy.
Jannazzo pushes Barnes
Barnes’ good friend, Chris Jannazzo, gave him a run for the series bragging rights in the Commercial League.
The Chipotle-eating fanatic, die-hard, left-handed bowler rolled 278 and 268 games for a 753 series, three pins less than Barnes.
Jannazzo was there for his friend, too.
“It was great having Chris there,” said Barnes. “He kept encouraging me in the latter frames.”
In other Commercial League action, the low-key Brian Stainbrook also crushed the pins, throwing 233 and 275 games for a 722 series.
‘Dons’ dominate
The Dons ruled action in Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes.
Powered by a pair of 268 games, Don Granda Jr. — coming off two 300 games the last two weeks — fired a 748 series, and crafty veteran Don Eaton rolled a 278 game and 703.
In Lost Lanes action, Doug Francis — the younger brother of weekly bowling crusher Dan Francis — can also throw a lot of strikes, throwing 253 and 233 games for a 703 in the Spa League. In women’s action, Natalie Hanks put together a consistent night, shooting games of 237, 214 and 211 for a 662 in Tuesday Ladies League.
Steadman sizzles
Karen Steadman wants it known, LOL: She beat Cochranton Lanes ball-crushing proprietor Lee Duck by three pins in a game in Tuesday Night Mixed League, 235-232.
Steadman’s great game propelled her to a 609 series.
Great set, Karen!
As for Duck, the right-hander had it going on in Sunday Night Mixed League with games of 225, 223 and 278 for a 726 series. In other men’s action, Andrew Barnes — this week’s headliner — tossed a 266 game and 712 series in Pioneer League and Cody Buckley threw 247 and 246 games for a 711.
In CL’s first No-Tap Tournament of the season on Saturday, the foursome of Larry “The Legend” Hoffman, Barb Benak, Lena Roxberry and Steadman won the event with a 3,343 handicap series.
Card, team explodes
Outside the box: Anthony Card, who bowls in the Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes, enjoyed his finest hours of bowling at Lin Van Lanes in Titusville last week.
The right-handed Card fired his first career 800 series with games of 266, 269 and 279 for a jaw-dropping 814 series and in the process fueled his five-man team to the house scratch game record with a 1,288 and house series record with a 3,632.
Card & Company’s other games were 1,151 and 1,193.
Other team members: Joe Simpson (679), Ricky Baily (731), Lin Van Lanes proprietor Scott Baker (709) and Ralph Wolfkiel (698).
Congrats, Anthony, and team!
Archacki smashes ’em
Former youth sensation Nick Archacki is making a name for himself on the collegiate level.
In the Columbia 300 Western Shootout on Sunday at Indianapolis, the Marian University sophomore kegler Archacki led his squad to a fourth-place finish by shooting a lights-out +137 in six games (222.83 average), earning all-tournament honors.
“It was my best event in college so far,” said Archacki on Facebook.
Great job, Nick!
Lynn makes statement
It was a charity tournament, but Corey Lynn was all business.
In the Moose Heart Charity Tournament at Suburban Lanes in Morgantown, W.V., Lynn — Meadville’s opening-day starter as a catcher in his freshman year in 2009, and now a Mountaineer homeowner — was on his bowling game, throwing 717 and 716 series in both of his team events, an eye-catching 238.8 average.
Lynn also talked his bowling legend father, Jim, into bowling with him in one of the events and they took second place along with two other bowlers.
Great shooting, Corey!
Sacchi shines
A “shout out” to Lisa Sacchi, who bowls in the Ebonite League at Plaza Lanes.
Sacchi — the former sharp-shooting guard for Maplewood in the early 1980’s and one of this writer’s favorite all-time players — tossed a 191 game (I believe her career-high) two weeks ago.
Congrats, Lisa!
Memorable week
High roller Jason Easler’s heart was pumping full of happiness last week.
On Oct. 12, Easler and his wife, Amanda, welcomed a baby boy, Everett Zachary, into the world, the father’s third child.
On Saturday, Easler’s oldest son, the 15-year-old racing phenom Ben Easler, won the Steel City Stampede at Lernerville to claim the RUSH Sportsman’s Modified Weekly Series Points championship.
Congrats, Jason and family!
Paden reminiscent of former NBA star
Former NBA star Allen Iverson — who went on an iconic press conference rant in 2002, “We’re talking about practice, not a game, we’re talking about practice,” after missing a practice shoot around — would have been proud of Ryan Paden on Sunday.
Picking up a bowling ball for the first time this season on Sunday, the talented 29-year-old Paden electrified the Lost Lanes house by throwing his second career 300 game in his second game in the Monthly 9-pin, No-tap Tournament.
A non-sanctioned 300 in the books due to it occurring in a no-tap tournament, but Paden deserves to be recognized for this unbelievable achievement, throwing a bowling ball for the first time in six months.
And, to boot, Paden was coming off a long wedding reception night on Saturday — if you know what I mean.
“I did not feel really confident, after a long night,” he said. “The ball didn’t feel right coming off my hand in practice, but I had to make do and just try to get to the pocket.”
No problem, for the former Saegertown standout pitcher.
“I was very surprised on how I threw the ball. I asked my dad if he was sure he wanted me on his team since I hadn’t touched a ball in six months.”
Although Paden was pounding the 1-2 pocket, the smashing southpaw didn’t realize he had all natural strikes until afterwards.
“I honestly didn’t know it was a natural 300. I figured there had to be at least one 9-pin strike, but when I turned around and saw everybody cheering, I checked the scoring monitor and noticed I threw all natural strikes.”
You’re not going to believe what you are about to read: Paden isn’t bowling on a full-time basis this season. How come, Puddin?
“The season is too long, and I didn’t want to commit. I will be subbing some and bowling with my buddies occasionally though throughout the season.”
(Sidenote to piece: Paden’s father, Joe, also can throw a crushing bowling ball. In Saturday Patriots League at Lost Lanes, the Western Crawford County Bowling Association Hall of Famer — and long-time friend — rolled games of 267, 225 and 238 for a 730 series. Nice set, Joe!).
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – LEE DUCK 225-223-278-726, Karen Steadman 194.
Pioneer – Mark Williams 248-225-673, ANDREW BARNES 266-232-712, Brad Spring 228-617, Mike Bickford 231-633, Corey Richter 224-651, Chad Robinson 267-633, CODY BUCKLEY 247-246-711.
Tuesday Nite Mixed – Lee Duck 232-222-667, Larry Hoffman 640, KAREN STEADMAN 235-206-609.
Sunday Juniors – Robert Shouey 182, Braeleigh VanSise 160-154, Peyton Miller 154, Keirstynn Miller 180, Aiden VanSIse 173.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Shaun Boyle 236-223-652, DON GRANDA JR. 268-268-748, DJ Granda 259-639, Austin Granda 243-240-677, Doug Dunham 222-647, DON EATON 223-278-708, Jordan Vaughn 230-224-623, Jeff Bragg 233-230-618, Steve Swezey 234-241-655, Lane Baker 614.
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 257-674, Kelli Granda 193, Don Granda Jr. 225-276-691, Jordan Vaughn 237-247-653, John Gaunt 247-623, Mike Almon 257-233-699.
Businessmen – Brandon Medrick 248-244-677, DJ Granda 222-608, Matt Alexander 225-615, Joe Mumford 244-658.
National Mixed – Brian Williams 220-636.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Amanda King 192.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 241-227-225-693, Lane Baker 223-653, Dennis Chess 228-228-612, Dan Francis 224-613, Donnie Graham 223-603, Don Granda Jr. 227-652, Justin Foister 600, Shaun Boyle 228-636, Andrew Barnes 229-228-664.
Prep – Jay Villaba 131, Bryson Beers 122-131-116-369.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 216-535, Lane Arnett 159-154, Chase Stewart 168, Katarina Cameron 182, Hayden Dunham 139, Landon Dunham 123-123-105-351, Steven Heckman 108, Austin Clark 102-104-124-330, Trevor Vetter 118, Lexi Potts 163, Abigail Powell 143-144, Meegan McKinney 187-190-502, Jackson McKinsey 115, Addison Medrick 119-129-338, Andrew Medrick 197, Victoria Medrick 180, Nate Brace 139, Wyatt Griggs 100-106, Zoe Griggs 123-142-380.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 258-688, Phil Rice 253-654, Tim Berbach 234-229-636, John Burnell 225-624, DOUG FRANCIS 253-233-703, Dan Francis 237-225-671, John Davis 257-238-653, Max Blair 610, Jeff Keener 225-228-671, Nate Fralick 247-658, Christian Moffat 257-622, Dan Lilly 225-237-653, Brian Stainbrook 241-603.
Tuesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 237-214-211-662.
Tuesday Mixed – Ricky Kanline 236-646, Dan Lilly 246-635.
Wednesday Ladies – Barb Abbott 214-192-583, Theresa Sliker 202, Rita Chaffee 200-200, Natalie Hanks 192-226-571.
Friday Morning – Harry Hanks 267-651.
Saturday Patriots – Jeff Keener 619, Natalie Hanks 233, JOE PADEN 267-225-238-730, Brad Spring 233-623.
Sunday Mixed – Randy Moffat 247-234-681, Bill Muenz 254-638, Jeff Keener 256-639, Phil Rice 236-616.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Jeremy Smith 222-604, Savannah Custard 199, Darren Hargett 231-607, Paul King 221-606, Adam Wagner 232-626, Shawn Whitehead 234-615, Josh Beerbower 225-650, Art Barnes 609, Gary McGranahan 228-238-668, Jim Scrivens 223-623, Rob Benge 242-634, CHRIS JANNAZZO 278-268-753, Donnie Graham 221-647, Zach Snyder 290-663, ANDREW BARNES 232-224-300-756, Jeff Hamilton 237-642, BRIAN STAINBROOK 233-275-722.
Plaza Men – Brandon Wachob 266-650, Rodrick Baird 229-630, Lewis SanFelice 239-624, Jeremy Smith 234-610, David Williams 232-604, Diane McHenry 191.
Early Birds – Barb Ridgeway 212.
Eagles 429 – Chris Berdis 267-672.
Midweek – Lindsay Rickel 193.
Sportscar – Robin Leri 191.
Talon Men – Paul King 243-674.
Senior Men – Art Barnes 279-684, Terry Bowersox 233-603, Ralph Mowris 244-601, Tom Osborne 216-586, John Gaunt 233-562, Ed Burdick 192-549, Joe Furno 211-546, Bill McCune 191-546.
Senior Mixed – Jake Perrine 222-574, Jim Hickernell 203-570, Albert Griggs 192-542, Jerry Ferguson 192, Mike Forbes 191, Joe Furno 190, Dennis Mihoci 185, Roger Beck 184, Mary Lou Lenhardt 177-487, Kim Petruso 167, Betty Longo 167-484, Kathy Barton 164, Diane McGill 156.
