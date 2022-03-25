The Meadville boys volleyball team won a state title and was runner-up in its last two seasons.
What are the expectations this year?
“Our goals are to continue to get better throughout the season by working hard all year,” head coach Nick Bancroft said. “We have had a very dedicated offseason and expect to be competitive.”
They will likely be more than competitive. Meadville opens the season ranked no. 1 in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A poll.
Last season, the Bulldogs finished with a 20-1 record. They didn’t lose until Lower Dauphin beat them 3-1 in the PIAA Class 2A finals at Penn State University’s Recreation Hall.
The loss broke a win streak that dated back to 2019 when Meadville won their first state title since 1964. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly the entire roster from last year’s team returns for 2022. Only two seniors were lost to graduation — Charlie Waid and Bryce Smith. Waid was named to the PVCA Class 2A all-state squad as a middle hitter.
“Charlie was a huge part of our team last year. Between the returning starters and the addition of Mitch McKain into the starting lineup, we hope to pick up some of the productivity Charlie provided,” Bancroft said. “We are going to miss him and Bryce Smith from a leadership standpoint. We’re hoping that this group of returning starters can figure that out.”
Bancroft, who has a 41-1 record as head coach of the Bulldogs, can count returning all-state players Julian Jones and junior Jackson Decker for offense.
Also returning is all-region first-team setter Caden Mealy.
“D10 will be fun this year. There are some new faces coaching and a good deal of starters returning on many teams,” Bancroft said. “We have to continue to sharpen our offense and defense. These guys have played a lot together and it’s easy to get comfortable with what they are good at. We need to get better at the things we aren’t good at or comfortable with, in order to take things to the next level.”