A balanced life is often a great life. For Walker Cunningham, a rising junior at Allegheny College majoring in biochemistry and minoring in music theory, balanced may be a modest word to describe him.
A native of Cambridge Springs, Cunningham has always been fascinated by learning. Not just learning a certain topic, but being well rounded in various activities. From medical camps and piano lessons to American Legion baseball and jazz band, Cunningham has proven if he has his mind on something, he will work on it to figure it out. Having that attribute is what should make the right-handed pitcher an excellent doctor someday.
From an early age Cunningham enjoyed science classes. He did not have anyone in his immediate family in the medical field, but it didn’t deter him from declaring his major as biochemistry and applying to be accepted as a part of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) 4+4 early acceptance in medicine program. As long as Cunningham maintains a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in his four years at Allegheny, he will be admitted as a student at LECOM.
Cunningham is unsure the exact type of doctor he hopes to be. However, an emergency room physician is something he will highly consider. Cunningham currently works as a patient care technician at Meadville Medical Center for the summer while balancing starting pitching duties for the upstart Meadville Mustangs. The Mustangs are members of a collegiate baseball league called the Tri-State Collegiate & Rust Belt League and Cunningham has been one of the top pitchers on the staff this season.
Interestingly, he did not focus on pitching until his senior year of high school. He was always a pitcher throughout his life because of his ability to throw strikes, but once he put some additional time into it, opportunities to pitch in college started to arise. His role for the Gators in his first two seasons has seen him as a reliever. However, his hope is to earn a spot in the starting rotation for the 2024 season.
“I actually never was a primary starting pitcher until my senior year of high school” he explained. “I started taking it seriously as I became one of my high school and Legion team’s starters my senior year of high school. I started in the bullpen my first two years at Allegheny because we had some more mature and better pitchers at the time. I’ve started working on the things to get me back to being a starter and having that more consistent schedule.”
The opportunity to play for a nearby college is something Cunningham does not take for granted. Growing up, he participated in the Allegheny arts immersion program. Every other Friday, he would go with a group of junior high students from Cambridge Springs to the college and he quickly became familiar with the institution’s landscape and the opportunities available there. Having known head coach Brandon Crum because Crum is also a Crawford County native, he knew he would feel comfortable attending school there and being a part of the program. All it would take was Crum offering the opportunity for Cunningham to join the program, and that’s exactly what he did.
“I don’t think there’s anything like it,” he noted about playing college baseball in his home county. “I grew up hearing about this program and many of the fans and umpires I know by name. It’s a cool connection that not a lot of players can say they get.”
So far in his college career, Cunningham has made 15 appearances, struck out 22 batters and logged 28 career innings. He’s been a part of two winning seasons and is hopeful that in his final two years that he can help the Gators back to the postseason. In his freshman year, the program was still a member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC), but now, the program has changed to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC). With this change more games are played in close proximity to Allegheny. The reduced travel serves as not just an advantage for the athletes, but also to spectators and parents who are able to attend road contests more easily.
Even with the reduced travel time during conference play, there was still a unique opportunity Cunningham and his teammates experienced last season, which was to enjoy some of the early games in their schedule in Arizona. This spring break trip was fundamental in creating some of his favorite memories from baseball. However, his top baseball memories come from being on the field with his younger brother, Brock. When Walker pitched as a senior, Brock was behind the plate as a catcher. The duo missed the 2020 baseball season at Cambridge Springs, but they cherished the 2021 season representing the Blue Devils.
Baseball continues to be one of Walker Cunningham’s top priorities, but it’s far from his only talent. Whether it’s music, hitting the golf course, or even learning advanced science, Cunningham will give his all to all of his passions. Saving a game out of the bullpen is a chapter he will always enjoy, but he’s got bigger plans to save lives someday.
