NEW KENSINGTON — Sometimes in life we all need a reality check. Many of us are aware of how good we have it in life, but suddenly an event, a conversation or something you read serves as a reminder.
From the lede of this piece there are different directions this story can go. There’s probably someone who will read this and be upset that this opening is not “by the book.” Well, I’m of the belief that rules are meant to be broken. People don’t always fit in a box that society labels them under. People sometimes fit in other categories that do not meet the eye. Who would think Ravens all-world kicker Justin Tucker doubles as a talented opera singer? While it’s unlikely to see this combination, it’s not like there’s a rule in life that says it can’t happen.
I promise I’m getting to the point now. I had a conversation with someone not long ago that puts into perspective how much more there can be to a person that does not meet the eye. Shaylynne “Shay” Boitnott is this person to me. When you think of Boitnott, you see a solid post player for the Penn State New Kensington Nittany Lions, an impressive feat in its own right. However, I think when you speak to her it becomes one part of what makes her as strong as any young woman I’ve spoken to.
Don’t get it twisted — basketball has been a ticket for her and has provided the structure needed to become a successful young person. It’s been a great outlet for a long time and introduced her to friends from Crawford County and beyond. It’s something she will never fully walk away from. Whether it is playing in recreational leagues one day or becoming a coach — basketball will not be too far. It can’t. It’s been a saving grace for her.
After graduating from Meadville Area Senior High School in 2018, Boitnott enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh-Titusville for the 2018-19 school year and joined the Panthers women’s basketball program. This year was a stepping stone and eventually led to her pursuing school outside of Crawford County when the opportunity arose.
When the Pitt-Titusville campus began to restructure, including in athletics, she decided one year of college hoops was not enough. Initially thinking her time as a competitive player was over after the women’s basketball team at Pitt-Titusville did not continue past the spring of 2019, she jumped at the chance to play college basketball at Penn State New Kensington. A program that was rebuilt during the 2019-20 season. This decision proved to be one of the best she’s made in her young life.
“Me moving away has been the best decision for myself mentally,” Boitnott said. “I wanted to move myself forward the best way possible. As much happiness I got from schooling and playing basketball in Meadville, there has been a lot of hurt and a lot of pain connected to Meadville as well.”
The move, a relatively short distance away to the New Kensington area, has been the small change she’s needed. However, it has not been the easiest to make work. She’s a good student and playing the best basketball of her life, but she’s also balancing other commitments. Being a college athlete is not easy by itself, but working nearly 30 hours a week on top of it seems impossible.
Not for Shay Boitnott, apparently. She’s successfully balancing a full class load, college basketball and nearly a full-time role at Olive Garden. It’s the short-term price she’s paying in order to build a better life. In May, she will earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology and hopes to work at a Veterans Affairs hospital upon graduation. Helping veterans is something she’s passionate about. Not only because of their service to our country, but because of her family ties to the armed forces. Her grandmother, Evelyn, has been one of her biggest supporters and is a veteran. Their relationship has continued to grow over the years, especially since Boitnott lost her mother, Trish, in March of 2021.
The 2020-21 school year included some of the toughest moments in her life. With the college basketball season canceled and her mother ill, it was not a pleasant time to work through. However, life has gotten better since. For the second consecutive season, Boitnott is averaging double figures at 11.6 points per game so far this season. Additionally, a program that has been through a tough few years is now starting to show some serious promise.
The former Lady Bulldog is also starting to get noticed for her leadership and play as she was recently named Penn State New Kensington’s Athlete of the Week for leading the Nittany Lions to two straight wins to end the first semester of play.
Over the next few months there will be some lasts to celebrate such as her last college games, her last road trips with her teammates, her last days as a Penn State New Kensington student and her last college classes before earning a bachelor’s degree. However, there are also some firsts to acknowledge including being the first person in her immediate family to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Boitnott’s story is one of mountains and valleys. Playing college basketball has mostly been some of the peak moments along the way, but the grind of balancing her current commitments and losing her mother have been some of the dips. However, we can hope she will continue to stay on top of the mountain in the early months of 2023 as she completes her college basketball career and psychology degree. And no, this is not a piece about bringing pity to Shaylynne Boitnott, but one about recognizing a young woman who day-by-day is building a life that she and those in her circle can be proud of.
