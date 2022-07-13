PITTSBURGH — As a 25-year old man just a few months younger than Saegertown product Tyler Walters, we know many of the same people. From this series, I’ve gotten the chance to interview many of his friends, former opponents, and we even know some of the same folks who do not have any connection to Crawford County.
While we may be similar in age, there’s not many other similarities we share other than a love for the game of baseball. While mine has always been sort of as a fan, statistic junkie and listener, Tyler Walters could flat out play the game. As one of the all-time greats to ever play for Saegertown and Slippery Rock University, there were truly not the right words during the interview I could muster to Walters about how sorry I was that his five All-American selections were not enough for him to earn a selection in the 2018 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
His career in baseball did not have to end there as many independent teams were excited to being Walters in to be their power hitter in the middle of their lineup, but the grind was just not quite something he wanted. Who could blame him. When you work your entire life for a goal and you fall short, it’s heartbreaking.
To this day, I think many around the baseball world still scratch their head or mutter a hmm to themselves as to why the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s all-time leader in home runs never got a shot from an Major League Baseball organization. Truly, it remains a baseball mystery and a true shame for anyone who knows the kind of person Walters is.
If you think of blue collar workers, he’s one of the people that instantly comes to my mind after our extensive conversation recently. Not many mid-twenty something’s can lead a group of hundreds of people on a project, but through hard work and grit in his career in safety management, Walters does just that. It’s the kind of leadership that will make him one heck of a baseball coach one day.
Walters may be hard-nosed and old school like many of the early 2010s Saegertown baseball players have claimed to be during this series, but that’s not all there is to him as an individual. The recall of moments in games, his humble demeanor, and his team-first drive all are characteristics that helped make him an elite baseball mind and player.
Since 2018, he’s put baseball and related activities to the wayside, but his five-year anniversary of when he pledged to get involved in the game again is less than one year away. It certainly will be a reunion to watch as someone with the talent and mind of Tyler Walters needs to be involved in the game still.
I think by now, so many have become aware of the kind of career the former Panther had both in high school and college. He graduated high school in 2014 as a seven-time varsity letter winner between baseball and basketball, helped the Panthers to three region and district titles, helped the Panthers become the number one team in the state according to various polls, was a three-time all-state player, the District 10 Catcher of the Year, the Region Four Player of the Year twice, a three-time all-region catcher, the Meadville Tribune Player of the Year, and a Meadville Tribune Dream Team honoree.
Walters could have had a full career from playing just high school baseball, but thankfully, he put his talents on display at The Rock on his way to five All-American nods, three consensus all-region selections, four All-PSAC West selections, the PSAC West Player of the Year award in 2018, the 2015 PSAC West Freshman of the Year award, becoming the PSAC all-time leader in home runs, and becoming the Slippery Rock baseball all-time leader in homers, runs- batted-in, doubles, runs scored, and hits. His career numbers include a .382 career batting average, 187 career games played and started, 258 hits, 190 RBI’s, 181 runs scored, 59 doubles, 51 home runs, a .447 career on-base percentage, and a .732 career slugging percentage.
Truly, there was not much Walters could not do as a baseball player. The limitation and wonder he has is if a torn labrum from early in his college career is what may have cost him a chance to continue playing the game professionally. Purely, it is just speculation, but the fact of the matter is he could flat out mash the baseball.
What’s not speculation however is how much sacrifice Tammy and Scott Walters sacrificed to help their son chase a dream for over 20 years. Long car rides, allowing him to play on multiple teams at once, and never holding back if it meant allowing him to make strides in his baseball career deserves a great about of recognition.
Today, Walters has settled into a hard-working life as a Safety Manager for Lighthouse Electric Company Inc. in Pittsburgh; a firm that is growing and has been working on some incredibly large projects as of late. He also has dedicated more time over the last four years to fishing and hunting, as college baseball limited some of those experiences for a few years. He’s had the opportunity to travel to various parts of the country to explore the wilderness, something he looks forward to doing more of over the years. However, perhaps the biggest day of his life is around one month away as he is set to marry his fiancé, Katelyn, in August.
There’s a lot of different quotes I could have taken from the interview with Tyler Walters, but I think the number one thing that became the theme of the interview was “everything happens for a reason”. I personally do not understand why Tyler Walters never became a pro. While I’m not a pro scout, I have seen enough statistics and baseball to know when someone gets missed. To me, that’s what happened to Tyler Walters.
I chose to write this story from my point of view because I think someday, he may find comfort in writing all his truths instead of having someone like me doing so. Personally, I just hope one day, this Crawford County legend will be able to find his place in baseball once again, but if not, his career in safety management, his love for the outdoors, and the family he’s building remain constant and the most important aspects of his life today.
