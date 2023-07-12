WOOSTER, Ohio — Turner Kurt will go down as one of the top athletes to walk the halls at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School. His skills and athleticism, matched with his knowledge and size, are more than impressive. What followed his days as a Blue Devil is impressive too.
Some may have forgotten that almost six years ago, Kurt had a decision to make. Would he choose Division I men’s volleyball or pursue college basketball to its fullest? After some thought, he knew college basketball was the right path for him. He liked the sport a bit more and had the unique opportunity to be a scholarship athlete at nearby PennWest Edinboro after finishing high school.
It was a chance that few have had, as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) is one of NCAA Division II’s best conferences. The league regularly produces professionals in a variety of sports, including various professional hoopsters. The Fighting Scots of Edinboro have produced their fair share of pros; something that made Kurt even more comfortable about his future. Not long ago, Kurt was hopeful he could play pro basketball. “I had a great time at Edinboro,” he said. “My family could always come see me play. I met some great people and teammates who were always good to me.”
After three years and playing two full seasons for the Fighting Scots, Kurt entered the transfer portal to find a new home. His third year at Edinboro was disappointing, as COVID-19 forced the season to be canceled and made his final year there the most interesting of his five years of college basketball. Ultimately, Kurt left western Pennsylvania for the first time as he packed his bags for Wooster, Ohio. The College of Wooster welcomed the 6-foot 8-inch big man to its program and implemented him as a focal point for its offense from the jump. Going to Wooster was an opportunity to unite with fellow Crawford County native Jack Stevens, who continues to serve as an assistant coach for the program as covered a few weeks ago.
“It was a good change for me. Just their tradition of basketball is such a big deal. Their winning culture and their high standard of excellence are special. They also have a topnotch education program, which was a big deal for me. We had two great seasons in my time here. I also have to give a shout-out to Nick Everett who transferred with me to Wooster from Edinboro. I couldn’t have made this jump without him by my side and I can’t wait to watch as he continues his career.”
The Fighting Scots of Wooster finished 19-9 in Kurt’s first year with the program and fell to rival Wabash College in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) championship game by a final of 85-84. This past season, Kurt hit a game winning three-pointer at home against Wabash to lock up the number one seed in the NCAC Tournament; a distinction which allowed the program to host the conference tournament. With a 21-5 record going into the title game and having already beaten Wabash on the home floor just a few weeks prior, Wooster had the advantage.
However, Wabash stole another victory in the title game from Kurt and company to get the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament once again. The 81-80 final score was another one-point loss for the second consecutive year. While it was a frustrating way to end his college career, he had no regrets about how his career unfolded and what he accomplished as a college player.
“The journey from the start was great,” he explained. “I got to have my family there for my early college years. I then made a personal choice for myself to keep pushing and put myself in a better position to play basketball professionally one day.”
Since coming to Wooster, his life has changed in some ways. He met his current girlfriend, Anna, there. He bonded with coaches and community members, and his body started to feel more of the wear and tear of years of playing basketball and volleyball at a high level. Ultimately, Kurt has decided to stay in Wooster for the 2023-24 school year to finish up his student teaching and serve as an assistant coach for the Fighting Scots before reevaluating what life will have in store for him around this time next year.
Now that his time as a competitive athlete has ended, it’s refreshing to look back and realize the impact he’s had for the teams he’s played for. Kurt ended his college career with 1,012 points and went over the 1,000 point mark in an NCAC tournament quarterfinal win against Oberlin. He is one of an even smaller group of players that can say they scored over 1,000 points in college and high school. He was also twice named second-team all-NCAC, started in 51 of 52 career games at Wooster and was a nominee for Senior Male Athlete of the Year this past spring.
Before he became a two-time all-conference player for the College of Wooster, he was an all-state basketball and volleyball player at Cambridge Springs. He collected eight letters between the two sports and helped each respective team to the District 10 finals and the state playoffs as a senior. While the team came up short in basketball in the D-10 title game, he helped the team win their first state playoff game in 20 years. He was also crucial in the volleyball program winning their first District 10 title in 21 years in 2018, with the volleyball team advancing all the way to the state semifinals that year. Kurt also surpassed 1,000 career assists in volleyball and finished his high school basketball career with 1,412 points.
Interestingly, Kurt was one of the most coveted setters in the high school graduating class of 2018. He played setter for a period for his high school team, but was a three-year setter for Tool City on the club circuit. His unique skill set was on full display in high school volleyball, as he was regularly in the ballpark of a quadruple double in assists, digs, kills and blocks each game. With competitive basketball ending, a return to volleyball recreationally is something he is looking forward to.
There are many to thank for helping him to become such a standout, dual-sport athlete. His coaches and teammates from PK Flash in AAU basketball and Tool City in club volleyball pushed him to see the talent level beyond Crawford County and District 10 in his high school years. He also is grateful for his coaches, classmates, peers and teammates from his four years at Cambridge Springs. Most importantly, he’s thankful for the moments he spent being coached up by his dad, Kevin, and being supported by his Mom, Tricia, and sister, MacKayla.
“My Dad did everything for me to help me get to where I am as an athlete and my sister and Mom were always there as my biggest supporters. I credit them, my extended family, all the coaches I’ve had, and also my faith in God for guiding me to Wooster. My relationship with God is a big deal and I have a lot of trust that he’s going to always help me in life. I also have a lot of credit to Jack Stevens, Doug Cline and Steve Moore at Wooster for believing in me and for helping me to have a great experience during my last two years of college basketball. I’m thankful I will get to be around this program and help in any way I can next season.”
Turner Kurt has faced some life-changing decisions along this journey as a high level athlete. When there were times to make tough choices, his faith remained strong and he put his best foot forward to make the most of the upcoming opportunities. By no means was it perfect at all times as his body has paid a price for the career he had, but the people he’s met and the memories made are evidence that his journey as a high level athlete has been special.
