DENVER, Colorado — In basketball, you’ll find a lot of 6-foot 6-inch tall athletes on the hardwood. In the octagon of mixed martial arts (MMA), they don’t make them much bigger than Titusville product Tyler Gates.
Gates reinvented himself from a promising left tackle on the gridiron in his youth, to a District 10 standout in basketball and finally now as a personal trainer and MMA athlete training with one of the top organizations in the nation. It’s a story of reinvention, redemption and finding fulfillment in what you do in life.
Gates graduated from Penn State Behrend in May 2020 with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology. With grandfathers who both achieved excellence in manufacturing, this step in his academic journey was a logical one. It also happened that the two-time all-region recruit in basketball for the Titusville Rockets was a highly regarded recruit for the Penn State Behrend Lions men’s basketball program for the graduating class of 2020. With an institution that features a world class engineering curriculum and one of the winningest programs in all of college basketball this century, it was an easy decision to become a Lion.
However, his college career was anything but easy. Apart from studying in a difficult degree path, Gates also had two All-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) and 1,000 point scoring forwards in front of him on the depth chart for his first three years of college basketball. Despite some ups and downs in his college career, Gates became a force in his senior season; making the trials and tribulations that he worked through worth it.
“My parents raised me to never give up,” said Gates. “I used to remind myself that you think it hurts now, just wait until you don’t even have the option to play anymore. I’d be lying if I said there weren’t some days that were very difficult playing college basketball. But, I’m stubborn and being an athlete has always been such a huge part of my identity.”
Particularly, from January through March 2020, Gates was one of the most unguardable players in the entire AMCC. He started the final 11 games of his college career and scored 20 plus points in games against Medaille and Hilbert. He also helped the Lions to a runner-up finish in the AMCC in 2020 after a junior season that saw the Lions win the conference tournament and advance to play in the NCAA championships.
Just days after his final college basketball game, life got complicated for him. Not just for him, but for everybody around the world. COVID-19 was announced as a pandemic and the world began to navigate in a unique way. Due to this, finishing college, applying for his first full time roles and even his final goodbyes to college friends looked a lot different. In the summer of 2020, he earned an opportunity to begin a career as an engineer in Buffalo, New York. After a little less than a year, he moved back to Erie and started his next role as a process engineer for a well-known multinational manufacturing company. But, there’s one key detail missing in all of this; he had started training in jiu-jitsu training in between all of this at 3 Elements Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA.
After watching the sport for several years as a fan, Gates wanted to try out the sport for himself. Ultimately, learning as much as he could about jiu-jitsu would be to eventually help him catapult into becoming an MMA fighter. As can be expected, there aren’t many 6’6”, 240-pound MMA fighters around. With an 80-inch reach, Gates has one of the longest reaches that the sport has seen. While this is an advantage, it also comes with the disadvantages of having a bigger surface area for opponent’s to grapple and he has to have sound footwork to keep up with opponents as they pick their spots.
From his training in Erie at 3 Elements under the direction of Brad Gardner and now as he’s progressed to become a member of Elevation Fight Team, a top program in the country, they’ve each helped to transform his body, mind and skills. In only around a combined steady year of training, Gates has found his competitive outlet since retiring from basketball. Even if he began the sport in early March 2020, he’s faced gym closures because of COVID-19, a move to Buffalo and some health scares.
Gates has had two groin surgeries, a surgery on his elbow after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament and another on his abdomen to remove a mass of considerable size. This mass was determined as non-cancerous, but he’s still monitored by doctors because it is believed this mass could potentially regrow. At just 24 years old, life got interesting quickly for him. He was told that his health was in question, he may be at risk to have cancer in the future and he was unfulfilled in his full-time work as an engineer. Ultimately, this persuaded him to take the chance and move to Denver to train with Elevation Fight Team.
The move has helped him get in the best fighting shape he’s ever been in as he prepares for his third amateur fight later this month. At the time of this article, Gates is 1-1-0 in his career and is looking forward to redemption in the octagon. In his last fight, he was knocked out early and admits to not being locked in mentally during that bout. But now, he’s eager to showcase all the training he’s done to become a better athlete.
“Making this decision to change careers and move to Denver has helped me to lay in bed at night and realize that this is probably the happiest that I’ve been in my career," Gates said. "I’m really excited to continue with this chapter because my MMA career is still pretty unknown to people. I’m looking forward to my next fight on August 19.”
In addition to his MMA career, Gates is also a personal trainer at Colorado Athletic Club and earned his certification in the field through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). Through his own fitness journey, he discovered he enjoys helping others live healthier lives and improve their mobility and strength. Later in his career, he’s hopeful to earn more certifications in the world of exercise like Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and United States of America Weightlifting (USAW). At this time, Gates has his main focus as becoming a professional MMA fighter by the end of 2025. To get there, he needs to continue his training, improve his confidence and prove to his coaches at Elevation Fight Team that he’s ready for the jump.
Gates is thankful he took the chance and moved to Denver as he’s grown as a person and athlete because of many teammates and coaches he’s had. The former Behrend Lion is especially grateful for his former training partners from his days in Erie, Logan Thomas and Elijah Humes, and his first coach in MMA, Brad Gardner. These three were fundamental in his early days in the sport and pushed him to become the best fighter he could be. The former Titusville Rocket also expressed his gratitude for his Clarion Rising Stars AAU basketball coach, Rogers Laugand, his head college basketball coach, Dave Niland, and his strength and conditioning coach while at Behrend, Jack Rosenstein. Each of these three men helped him through key moments in his early adult life and awarded him opportunities to continue his involvement and improvement as an athlete.
Well before his career in MMA, his parents, Crystal and Brian, did their part to support him in his basketball dream and his quest to earn his degree. Though in all likelihood they’re missing having him close to home, there’s no question they are proud for doing what truly makes him happy in his life.
Sometimes, we can see people and think they’re one thing. When you take the time to get to know them and hear their story, they turn out to be completely different than what was imagined. For Tyler Gates, some people may have thought he had it all. A star basketball player, an engineering degree and what appeared to be good health. But inside, Gates was hungry to get back to being a competitive athlete, was ready to make a change in his career and was battling injuries and health concerns far from his control.
This is a story of the pursuit of happiness. One about a small town kid who is aiming to make his next set of big time dreams come true. It’s Tyler Gates’ story.
