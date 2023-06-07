BEREA, Ohio — Tim Plyler’s career in lacrosse has been kind to him. From winning a District 10 title his sophomore year at Meadville Area Senior High School to winning 16 straight games with the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets in 2023, wins continue to stack up for the Meadville native.
Plyler began playing lacrosse in elementary school through Meadville’s youth clinics and camps. The game quickly grew on him and he dedicated more time toward it once middle school rolled around.
Despite being from a town that isn’t exactly known for lacrosse, he made the most of the opportunities in Meadville and later expanded his horizons in the sport outside of the regular season by playing club lacrosse.
His first taste of club lacrosse came in Erie with the Erie Navigators during the early part of high school. He eventually made trips south to Pittsburgh and suited up for Pittsburgh Select Lacrosse and Ultimate Lacrosse.
“It took some work to get where I am and where I was when I was being recruited,” said Plyler. “I was someone who was not afraid to put the work in. I wanted to lead by example and be a leader for my high school team. I think it was something that was needed to be prepared for college. Being from a small town, it was difficult to get to this level. I always want that to show in my play.”
Plyler’s work ethic showed for the Bulldogs as he became a four-time letter winner, an all-region selection, a team Most Valuable Player nod as a senior and helped the Bulldogs to a D-10 title in his sophomore year and a D10 runner-up finish as a senior.
His work ethic also showed up in the club season. He was recruited by some of the nation’s best Division III lacrosse programs. Out of high school, Plyler picked the Grove City College Wolverines and was a part of a solid team his first season. The program won the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) title in a rather dominant fashion and qualified to play in the NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championships.
Plyler played in 17 games, including the NCAA Tournament game against nationally ranked Denison. He also added three goals and an assist on the year as well.
After some time at Grove City, he knew that a change was needed. With Grove City not having a defined route through exercise science to take, he knew he needed to find a school that could help him reach his goal of becoming a chiropractor.
Through family friends, he discovered Baldwin Wallace University in suburban Cleveland and reached out to the coaching staff and see if transferring would be a possibility.
Baldwin Wallace head men’s lacrosse coach Tony Tatro and staff welcomed Plyler with open arms as a midfielder who would provide solid depth to an already solid team.
The 2023 season began on a tough note for the Yellow Jackets as they began 0-2 with losses to Denison and Kenyon. The program bounced back from two losses with 16 consecutive wins, leading to the Ohio Athletic Conference title game against John Carroll University.
The Yellow Jackets defeated the Blue Streak during the regular season, but John Carroll got revenge with a 6-5 win to secure the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Despite the sour note to end the season on, Plyler is grateful for what the team accomplished and for two more years of the opportunity to play college lacrosse.
“I think some of these sour memories just motivate me and my teammates to get better and put more time in. We want to beat these teams next time around,” Plyler said. “The season started out rough, but our team put in the time and it paid off. The coaches pushed us every day and our team responded with an amazing run.”
Heading into the 2024 season, the program loses many players to graduation. However, the team is gaining over 20 newcomers, including many who Plyler believes will make an impact from the start. While on paper it may look like a rebuilding year for the Yellow Jackets, this team has a few returners and a solid coaching staff who have proven they have what it takes to win. One of those being Plyler, who will probably see an increased role in 2024 as long as all goes to plan.
“I think we will still have the talent to be a championship team,” he said. “We just need to figure some things out and keep things rolling.”
Over the years, some of his best memories have been the times in which the outcome of some of his lacrosse matches have disappointed him.
Whether it was a loss in the D-10 title game, the NCAA Tournament or the OAC finals, these moments humbled him and made him realize that there’s still plenty of work to be done and preparation that can help make a bigger difference.
“Going through the tough times builds character and it allows you to enjoy the fruits of your labor when you can go on a 16-game win streak or win a championship,” Plyler said. “The toughest situations have always meant the most to me.”
Being a college lacrosse player from Meadville takes determination, heart and hard work. Not that other sports don’t, but lacrosse is still one of the youngest traditions across Crawford County.
Lacrosse is becoming more popular in the area and Tim Plyler’s story illustrates that there can be more than just playing for fun or a high school team.
