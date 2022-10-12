PITTSBURGH — “Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” This quote from Francis of Assisi, the founder of the Franciscans, is one quote everyone can use in times of distress.
As we all know, life is not easy. But life is worth it. Each day is not promised and our circumstances are not always the same or equal. Equal or not, there are stories like that of Ashley Fontanez and daughter, Natalia Fontanez-Waid that make you smile. A bond is always special between a mother and daughter, but theirs is more unique than most.
At 15, Fontanez gave birth to daughter Natalia. While this was a hurdle, it was not one that was too big or challenging. Instead, she met this challenge head on with help from many, including her mother, Paula Waid. It’s safe to say these three women will always share a special bond and Natalia is making them proud through every step of her own life.
Now a junior at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Fontanez-Waid is excelling in school, while balancing the challenges of being a student-athlete on the Pioneers women’s basketball team. The former Meadville Area Senior High School honors student is currently in the preseason of her redshirt-sophomore year as COVID-19 derailed her freshman campaign. Playing just 10 games in her first college season, her first full year of college basketball was the 2021-22 campaign that saw the Pioneers finish with a 14-11 overall record. That year, Fontanez-Waid was recognized as a River States Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete for her impressive play and grades.
Playing in 19 games a season ago, Fontanez-Waid found her role as a key reserve and three-point specialist. However, this season marks a new era for the program as first-year head women’s basketball coach, Dave Scarborough, has the program playing the new style of “positionless basketball”. What this means for Fontanez-Waid is her offensive opportunities may not just come exclusively from beyond-the-arc, but rather there may be some chances to score at all three levels on the court.
“He (Scarborough) has not been here for long, but he’s bringing a new excitement,” Fontanez-Waid said. “We are all working hard and there is new energy in the gym.”
Having this new energy and excitement likely takes her back to her days as a Lady Bulldog where she earned four varsity letters, became a first-team all-region performer and averaged in double-figures during her junior and senior seasons. Her play for Meadville along with her time playing for Erie Crossover helped jumpstart her college recruiting and eventually helped her become acquainted with Point Park, an athletic department that’s a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
“When I was looking for schools, I wanted to be a good distance from home,” she explained. “I really like the city and how there are so many other schools around as well. It’s a small campus that also gives the city-life feel.”
Fontanez-Waid also found a major in clinical psychology that she’s passionate about and that can set her up to become a licensed therapist one day. In the short-term, her plans include finishing up her degree before looking for master degree opportunities that will lead her towards a career that sees her help others.
“I think I want to start my career working as a school counselor or psychologist,” said the Pioneers guard. “My psychology class my freshman year got me really engaged with these topics. I have always been interested in knowing how people become who they are and helping people out in any way I can.”
Someone who thinks of people first, the No. 10 is one that will forever connect her with her family. Her father, Paul Waid, was an athlete in high school who sported the number 10 during his playing days. Wanting to make her family proud from a young age, Fontanez-Waid has certainly done that all the way to the college level.
While she’s paved her own path, the foundation will always stem from her roots in Meadville. Her mother is the strong woman she needed to see to become inspired and follow her dreams of being a college hooper. It has taken hard work, but her journey is still just beginning in college basketball and on her way to become a therapist.
“They have always given me extra motivation in everything I do. My mom never missed a game and would come straight from work to be sure she saw me play. Having me so young, I never really noticed how different it was. She never made it seem different. When something difficult happens, I think back to my mom and remember she had to figure all these things out at a young age while raising a child also. Just watching how hard she worked and knowing that my brother and I never went without and have a lot more than most people do gives me motivation to keep going. If I ever feel lazy at practice, she is my reminder that I can be doing more because I know she always has.”
