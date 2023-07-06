SLIPPERY ROCK — Springboro is a town that country music singers talk about in their songs. A town with just more than 350 people and one traffic light, the little community surely has a lot of pride and a special camaraderie. Today, one of the town’s favorite sons is Slippery Rock University wide receiver Kyle Sheets.
Even with more and more people knowing his name, he hasn’t forgotten where it all began for him. The young man can’t even walk into the local fire hall without being bombarded with an outpouring of support. It all started by throwing a football up in the air to himself for hours and staining too many clothes to keep count. It was a simple upbringing, but it kept him grounded and focused on the finer things in life; that blue collar way that many from Crawford County know and respect.
There was also the influence of his father, Harold, and mother, Tammy. Harold is a United States veteran who taught his son the importance of hard work and discipline. His mother taught him the importance of respect and love for those people and things that are cherished most in life. There’s no question Kyle has made his parents proud and then some over the years for the athlete, and more importantly, the man he’s become.
Sheets was obsessed with football from an early age and attended college camps to see where he stood early in his high school days. With a 6-foot 4-inch frame and an athletic build, he impressed at many positions. He was an all-region, dual-threat quarterback for the Conneaut Eagles as an upperclassmen and racked up more than 50 career offensive touchdowns over his four years. However, despite being the starting quarterback at Conneaut in his junior and senior years, he believed his skill set was most transferable for success as a wide receiver, which he played in his freshman and sophomore years.
Many programs saw this potential as well, including Division II power Slippery Rock. Through various visits he took to schools at all three levels of the NCAA, The Rock always gave him a special feeling. Even if it’s a town significantly bigger than the one he is from, it’s still a tight-knit community filled with a supportive fan base and a football tradition that has quickly become one of the best in all of Division II football.
The program has qualified for the NCAA Division II Football Championships in each of his three seasons with the program, including making a run to the national semifinals in his freshman season of 2019. Though Sheets’ role in the offense was different during that campaign, seeing the work ethic of experienced veterans and working on improved technique helped him to improve considerably.
While the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, the work to be ready for when football resumed did not stop. He and his high-school-turned-college teammate, Henry Litwin, held each other accountable and pushed each other to be ready for the next opportunity. This work paid off as Sheets went from a reserve and special teams player to earning a role in the offense. His one catch as a freshman jumped to 23 catches for 337 yards and three touchdowns in his redshirt-sophomore season. But the best was still to come.
In 2022, Sheets made enormous strides and became one of the focal points of the Rock’s passing attack. He more than doubled his catch total with 54 grabs and found paydirt nine times. He had three 100-yard games, including a 206-yard and two touchdown performance against PSAC West foe Clarion on Oct. 29. He was named an All-PSAC West honoree for the first time in his career and even leaped into the top 25 in Slippery Rock football history in career touchdown grabs (18th), career receiving yards (24th) and career receptions (25th). With another full season remaining, it’s safe to assume Sheets will continue to move his way up these program leaderboards. He returns as a top offensive option for offense and is even considered a professional football prospect. It’s even fair to say that even if his Instagram bio still displays “D2 Nobody,” he’s certainly become a Division II somebody.
“I remember seeing pro scouts showing up for my teammates back when I was in my freshman year,” said the Crawford County standout. “In the back of my head, I was hoping one day that I may be able to talk to one. It’s still weird to me because it doesn’t happen a lot. I know the odds, but it isn’t going to stop me from working as hard as I can to get that chance.”
Before the possibly of becoming a professional athlete comes to fruition, it is going to take another great statistical year for himself and the team. The team’s success will always take precedent before any personal glory or accolade that he accumulates along the way. He has been fortunate to play in the postseason three times in his career, but the ultimate goal remains a national championship for The Rock. In 2023, he believes the combination of veterans and newcomers will have a great chance to achieve that goal.
“None of the guys on this team are selfish. I bet that’s hard to find on other teams. When we have a good game, our guys are there to congratulate one another and celebrate that success. This year, some of our guys who I have been with since the beginning are going to get an opportunity. I know these guys can play and I know how good of players they are. The team looks really good and I’m super excited. The 2023 team, I think, is going to be a great one again.”
No matter what Sheets does in the rest of his football journey, there’s no question football has provided stability in his life. The work put in to become great at this game carries over into the classroom and in his blossoming career in safety management. The respect he shows for those involved with Slippery Rock football and athletics carries over into the professional and personal relationships he has. No matter what he takes on, he always wants to be the best he can at it.
“I love the game and it is so hard for me to think about it being behind me (as a player). I’m excited to start the real world, but right now, there is no plan B. There is only plan A of playing football (for as long as I can). It’s time to lock in for the next 10 to 12 months and hopefully, I will see the results. I’m going to give it all I can,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.