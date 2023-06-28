COLUMBUS, Ohio — The quest of winning and being the best you can be something Saegertown native Kevin Schmalzried continues to be fascinated by. Even if what he’s trying to win at or who he’s working with has changed, these ideals have spearheaded a noteworthy career in sports.
His story is almost one you have to hear for yourself to believe. When there were times along the way that life appeared to tell him no, he reinvented himself or made the proper pivot to success.
One of the early ones happened not long after having a standout career for the Saegertown Panthers boys volleyball team — a career that included winning the first two District 10 titles in school history. It ultimately resulted in finding a way to play college volleyball despite his first two planned paths to play not going as expected.
Initially, Schmalzried was set to join his older brother, Eric, at Mercyhurst to play for the Lakers men’s program. However, the program was cut, and he stayed at Mercyhurst for just a single tri-semester.
He transferred to nearby Penn State Behrend for a semester, anticipating a men’s program beginning for the Lions just a few years too early.
In his case, the third time was the charm. He learned of Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Missouri, from fellow Crawford County native Jake Ferguson, who was a successful outside hitter for the program. Prior to his arrival, the Lindenwood Lions were the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national champions. However, Lindenwood was transitioning to become an NCAA athletic department when Schmalzried arrived; meaning many changes occurred during his time at Lindenwood.
Ultimately, he walked away from college volleyball heading into his senior year, but college athletics were not entirely complete for him. In fact, he joined the Olympic weightlifting program under the direction of former Chinese Olympian Jianping Ma. Even if it was for a short time, the foundation he learned from teammates and Ma set him up for what he does now in his career as a strength and conditioning coach in several ways. It’s partially what led him to earn his certifications as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), a United States of America Weightlifting Sports Performance Coach (USAW) and a registered strength and conditioning coach.
However, perhaps one of the greatest and career changing pivots in his college years was one that was completely out of his control while at Lindenwood and had to do with his quest to earn his bachelor’s degree.
Schmalzried’s college advisor had too many advisees, so they moved many exercise science students, including him, to a different advisor. This was life changing as his new advisor had strong connections with the St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League (NHL).
After graduating from Lindenwood in 2013, he began his career as a strength and conditioning intern with the Blues. Less than two years later, he pivoted to professional baseball and became a strength and conditioning coach for the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Primarily, he worked with the Peoria Chiefs in Class A, but worked with players from each level of the Cardinals organization.
His next opportunity in professional sports involved a return to the NHL as he became an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2017 to 2020.
During his time with the organization the team qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs in every season. But even with the team playing winning hockey, there was something missing. He enjoyed working alongside others, motivated to win and give their best each day, but ultimately, his role was not giving him the fulfillment he coveted.
Instead, he challenged himself to make more of a direct impact on athletes and guide them on an even more personal level towards their goals. This began in January 2021 as he became the proud owner of his own business, called EMPIRE Volleyball and Human Performance. Though he’d been consulting and giving private lessons for many years, this was the first time he made his personal sessions and consultations his full-time job.
Today, he trains athletes from a variety of sports and helps them not just become more physically fit, but mentally as well. In any way he can guide an athlete to be their best selves and reach their ultimate goals, he does what it takes to guide them.
“What I love most is positive development,” said Schmalzried. “I don’t love exercise science per se, but it is the conduit towards the desire to win and foster growth and development. There’s something special about when an athlete realizes at the deepest level that what I’m doing is in their best interest. Whether it was helping a professional secure their next contract or now helping an athlete try out for and make their high school team, there are clear paths to success in what I do and that is what truly fires me up.”
On top of his business, he also started a volleyball team based in Columbus that plays in Tier 2 of the Volleyball League of America (VLA). After stepping away and not playing competitively for several years, he made a return to the sport competitively in 2021 and later started the A2 Columbus Crimson; the first professional men’s volleyball league in the city’s history.
Schmalzried plays as the team’s setter and also builds the team and leads the organization in every facet. In year one of existence, Schmalzried built a solid roster that won the 2022-23 Tier 2 Championship in five sets over the Kentucky Unicorns. In the coming years, Schmalzried believes he will slowly step out of a role as a player and will move entirely into the management and development aspects of the organization.
For now, Schmalzried is enjoying being back in the game. For around seven years, his role in volleyball was about as minimal at any point in his life. But today, he’s found fulfillment in his career and is glad to be back making a larger impact on volleyball in the Columbus area. He even coaches high school boys and girls volleyball on a part-time basis along with giving private lessons and helping in their physical fitness.
His days may be long, but the impact he’s making on many athletes’ lives is unquestionably noticeable.
“If athletes can find a way to stay hungry, there are many opportunities that exist in sports. In volleyball in particular, there are more opportunities than when I was leaving high school and entering college. If you want to play, the opportunity is out there. When your window closes, it will not open back up. If you have a shot, try to take it. It is a life experience you will never get back and will not regret.”
