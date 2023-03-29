EDINBORO — Slow and slower are the only two speeds I’ve ever known as an athlete.
I would never claim to be fast on the playing field, especially not as fast as someone like Rylee Jones. Be it on the basketball court, the volleyball floor or on the lacrosse field; Jones may not be the biggest, but she’s the peskiest and one of the fastest. It’s been speed and, of course her strong faith, that helped the Penn West Edinboro freshman find success at every stage despite some bumps in the road.
Jones grew up as truly the “kid sister” to her older siblings, Baylie and Tyler. She would tag along to their practices and to the gym. Day by day, she would pick up on the things they taught her and she strived to be like them one day. Well, those days are here. Jones has had a breakout freshman season for the Edinboro Fighting Scots women’s lacrosse team and was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Player of the Week earlier this season.
Her 22 goals on the season rank her in the top 10 in the conference and as the leader on the team. She’s also dished out nine assists, which leads the program so far this season. In all, she’s helped account for more than 57 percent of the team’s offense this season. As crazy as it sounds, this is only the fourth season that Jones has been playing lacrosse.
She began the sport in her freshman year of high school and missed her sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She may still be new, but she’s ambitious and found ways to improve her skills and play extra games. Whether it was teaming up with McDowell and Fairview to play games in the summer or heading down to Pittsburgh to try out and make a regional team for nationals, she actively sought out the chance to play more lacrosse.
It certainly paid off as she scored more than 100 career goals in high school in just three seasons. She was also named all-region, all-district and helped take her team to the District 10 finals. Right now, she’s on pace to see the 100 career goal mark in college, but bigger than that, she just wants to win. It’s what she has done a lot of in her athletic career.
In high school, she helped Conneaut to three District 10 titles in volleyball. The district title in her senior season was a great note to end on considering some of the unfortunate events that transpired leading up to a solid run in the fall of 2021. Her junior season was impacted by the pandemic with initial gathering restrictions and later a forfeit in their first round state playoff game. The beginning of her senior volleyball season was also impacted as she was in a serious car crash that sidelined her for the beginning of the season. Out of these circumstances, there’s no question her appreciation for playing sports grew along with her faith.
Going to Penn West Edinboro was a decision bigger than putting a ball in a net. It was one that would allow her to remain close to her family, study to become a health and physical education teacher at a highly recognized university, and it also would allow her to return home every Sunday to attend church with her family.
“As much as sports are a part of my life, I’ve had those reminders that they are not that serious. You are going to have more important things to worry about in life. Things out of your control can happen at any moment. I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without my faith,” Jones said. “I would have been so down and not emotionally strong enough. It is a huge part of my life and I think it is a big reason for my success as an athlete.”
Another key to her success is because of the various coaches she’s had over the years. Whether it was her youth coaches teaching her fundamentals or the successful high school coaches with whom she helped make school history, each coach made a lasting impact and has helped her become one of the few high school athletes who continue their careers in college.
Without much debate, she’s also been successful because of the support she has had from family and friends over the years. At every Edinboro lacrosse home game, the Jones section cheers loud and proud for their girl. Her immediate family, extended family and even family friends form a pod in the bleachers. Probably somewhat to stay warm, but mostly so Jones can locate them each time she makes another play. Her parents, Judy and Rich, unquestionably miss their baby at home, but to see her shine on the field so early in her career proves that heading just up the road for college was a sound decision
The wicked speed is not the only component that has made Jones successful. Sure, it helps her break free from defenders and find open teammates. But, it’s just an element of who she is. She’s a young woman of faith, a future educator, a friend to many and perhaps an all-time great Edinboro Fighting Scot if she keeps up this pace. Edinboro women’s lacrosse is building back its program, and a massive part of this new generation and era in Fighting Scots history has to do with the talent and hard work of Rylee Jones.
