ERIE — Patience is something that can sometimes be found at a premium in today’s instantaneous world. The game of golf, being able to work through an exhaustive data set, or dealing with people are all activities that take a great deal of patience. For Saegertown native Ryan Peters, patience has changed his life for the better.
A now senior captain for the Mercyhurst University Lakers golf team, Peters remained patient through his golf journey. He started the game at the age of six or seven, but it was not till he was a teenager that his golf career was something he became serious about.
“There was never a specific moment when I knew I would have success in the future, but I always believed in myself and had a deep internal drive to improve. Once I started winning some junior and high school tournaments and began performing better in local and regional amateur events, I knew that I had the ability to play college golf.”
As a Saegertown Panther, Peters helped the program to two District 10 team titles while adding personal accolades of two PIAA state medals and a District 10 individual championship. In junior golf, he won the EDGA (Erie District Golf Association) Junior Match Play in 2016 and 2017 and the EDGA Junior Stroke Play in 2017 and 2018.
“I always enjoy thinking back to my high school career because I made so many great memories on and off the golf course. We had so much fun on trips, but we knew how to focus and perform our best when needed. Some of my favorite memories and best friends have come from high school golf.”
When making his college decision, Peters considered a collection of local schools, with Merychurst being the perfect fit of studying for a business degree while playing for a solid golf program. Going to Mercyhurst also has allowed him to double major in accounting and finance and interact with a large collection of companies in the city of Erie, like Erie Insurance, the firm he will start his full-time career with after graduation.
In his collegiate golf career, he’s had individual victories at the University of Charleston in 2019 and at Clarion University in 2021. He also won his first amateur golf event in 2020 at the EDGA Match Play Championship held at Whispering Woods. In the summer of 2021, Peters had top 10 finishes in the WPGA (Western Pennsylvania Golf Association) Amateur at Indiana Country Club (71-73-70) and in the US Amateur Qualifier at Sunnehanna Country Club (69-72). Unfortunately, he did not make the cut for the U.S. Amateur event, but it was a pursuit he will never forget.
“I had an awesome experience,” said Peters about playing at Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. ”Brian Hanley, my high school coach, caddied for me both days of the qualifier and was a huge reason I played well.
Peters lists Hanley as the most influential person in his golf career and had this to say about the impact he has made in not just his abilities on the course, but in his life.
“He has had a significant impact on me as a person, competitor and follower of Christ. He always knew how to humble or encourage me at the right times to make sure I stayed level-headed and performed my best.”
Since October of 2018, Peters has started in every golf match the Lakers have played in. He shot a career low 70 in his individual victory at Clarion’s Hal Hansen Tournament in the fall of 2021. He also sported the team’s lowest average with a 75.4 average per 18 in the 2019-20 campaign, a year in which he was named a Second-Team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) selection. As far as the Lakers as a team, the program finished third in the conference in his freshman and sophomore season, with the team taking a stride to finish second in the PSAC last season. In his senior season, he is hoping for a strong finish and to continue to make positive strides both as an individual and as a team.
“I have enjoyed playing golf at Mercyhurst and have made friends and memories that will last a lifetime. I was unsure how my success in junior golf would translate to the college level, so getting that first win my sophomore year was a huge confidence boost. Overall, I would have liked to have won more tournaments and accomplished more as a team, but I can’t complain about how my career has turned out. I’m looking forward to getting back on the course and competing with my teammates one last time”
Though he will make a great batch of memories from golf over the next few months, some of his favorites to date involve being with his father, Mark Peters, and his grandfather, Bud Peters, out on the course. In particular, having his dad caddy for him during his win at the 2020 EDGA Match Play Championship over Father’s Day weekend.
“Having him on the bag for every shot of that tournament was special, and to win on Father’s Day was icing on the cake. We made memories we will cherish for the rest of our lives.”
As a young golfer at the age of 13, his grandfather became his first instructor and became the patient mentor he needed in order to have the career he has had in the sport over the years.
“When I began to take golf seriously, my grandpa would take me to the local driving range and give me swing lessons. His love for the game of golf and his willingness to teach me the fundamentals is a large reason I began to love the game myself.”
Golf will remain a part of his life past this semester at Mercyhurst, but he is also excited to be able to get out in the wilderness to archery hunt more moving forward. It’s an activity he’s had to sacrifice some during the last four years with most of his time being taken up by school and getting out to better his golf game.
2022 is sure to be a big year for Saegertown’s Ryan Peters. He’s solidified his future with Fortune 500 company, has graduation and his final rounds of college golf looming, and his favorite professional, Tiger Woods, will likely return for more tournaments later this year.