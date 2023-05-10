PITTSBURGH — Even at an early age, Paige Yoder was very active.
From running with her dad to playing youth soccer in Meadville, she always needed to be doing something active. It didn’t take long into her collegiate career to realize being an athlete, or around competition was when she thrived most.
The former Lady Bulldog earned 16 letters between basketball, cross country, track and field, and soccer during her days at Meadville Area Senior High School. She started playing basketball in eighth grade and was both a cross country runner and a soccer player in the fall.
She proved to be a standout from the time she entered high school till her last day. Her always-on-the-go mentality is what pushed her to succeed at every stage in life.
In high school, she became a four-time all-region runner, including three consecutive first-team all-region nods from her freshman to junior years. In her senior year, she battled her way to a second-team all-region selection despite having extreme fatigue and tiredness that lasted through much of her senior year.
Her conditioning and mental health wore her down her senior year and affected her recruiting. Feeling burnout and frustrated, Yoder followed in her older sister, Kenniston’s, footsteps and headed to Kent State University to be a traditional college student.
Stepping away from running turned out to be the break she needed because her body recovered and her love for competition returned. The only problem was she did not know what to do about this realization.
She took a chance and emailed former Kent State Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, Bill Lawson. To her surprise, he was excited about welcoming her back to competitive running as soon as possible.
During the spring of 2018, Yoder made her return to the track and ran a college personal best in the 5K just a few weeks later. Yoder became an Academic All-Mid-American Conference (MAC) in both cross country and track and field while majoring in nutrition sciences. She earned her degree in the spring of 2021, but her route to nutrition was anything from ordinary.
During her fourth semester when she declared her major, she was unsure if she wanted to declare criminal justice or nutrition. During meetings with her advisor, she walked away discouraged about nutrition and thought it wasn’t possible.
However, after one semester as a declared criminal justice major, she quickly realized she needed to pivot. She knew she would face difficult biology and chemistry courses, but it would be worth it in the long run.
Yoder buckled down and finished her degree on time while being a student-athlete that competed in all three seasons. She was accepted into graduate school at Lamar University in Texas to study and become a registered dietitian.
Graduate school also included an opportunity to become a dietician intern at Lamar, which would add up to give her the hours needed to sit for a board exam.
Since February, she’s practiced as a registered dietitian nutritionist and moved back to Pennsylvania to start her career as a clinical dietitian at Southwestern Veterans Center in Pittsburgh. In her role, she’s helping our nation’s heroes live a healthier life. Their stories and wisdom bring joy to her life.
“It’s very eye-opening to see what these veterans have experienced,” Yoder noted. “It’s an honor to help them. To see them and make connections with the veterans is amazing. People forget about this amazing work. I’m happy I get to be part of it.”
Yoder is thankful for the various people who have stuck by her side and cheered her on to get to this stage. One of those people is her father, Tom. Throughout her life, he told her she could do difficult things. From their runs together when she was growing up to her completing her education, this saying has kept her going when she wasn’t motivated to run or set time aside to study.
“My parents were always at my games and races and remain my number one fans. My dad and I used to compete in triathlons together,” Yoder said. “He really taught me how to be who I am today.”
She was also fortunate to play for Jim Miller during her high school soccer career.
“He is one of my mentors in life and he truly has always had my best interest in mind. Whether that be when I was playing soccer, running, or just in day-to-day life, he wanted me to be the best that I could be,” Yoder said. “Coach Miller always was looking out for me and supporting me in all that I did. He’s taught me so many valuable life lessons.”
She also feels honored to have run for coach Jones and coach Mason during her days at Meadville. She will never forget how each of these two men continued to support her during her college career with the Golden Flashes.
The last six years have been filled with some amazing milestones and some chapters of adversity for Yoder. But this chapter of her life is the one she’s been chasing for many years — the chapter of happiness in her career and helping people who deserve it most. Running was a ticket to teaching her discipline and aids her in teaching others about a healthy lifestyle.
