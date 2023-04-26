SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Eminem coined “one shot” and “one opportunity” long before the time of this piece, but it certainly applies to the athletic career of Lucy Volna, a 2017 Meadville Area Senior High School graduate.
Growing up, there were limited opportunities for girls in Meadville to play lacrosse. Despite Volna and her classmates trying to start a team during high school, it never quite materialized. It was frustrating, but not the end of her lacrosse journey.
Following in her older sister Libby’s footsteps, she headed to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe and joined the lacrosse program without any experience. Saint Vincent head women’s lacrosse coach Jym Walters welcomed those interested to the program and was critical in teaching Libby, Lucy and now younger sister, Georgie, how to play the game.
There were some growing pains associated with never playing the sport before, but one thing she did have to her advantage was she had been a competitive runner since elementary school. She was already in great shape despite not having the stick skills needed to succeed in college lacrosse.
In her first two college seasons, she also ran for the Bearcats cross country program which took her out of participating in the fall lacrosse season. In those two seasons, she made sure to soak up and learn as much as she could about lacrosse. In her junior year, she made the decision to move on from cross country and joined the lacrosse program for the fall season for the first time. She was starting to take big strides and looked forward to making a jump in her junior season. However, COVID-19 had other plans as the Bearcats played just two games before the 2020 campaign was canceled.
It was a frustrating time as she scored six goals and dished out two assists to start the season. She was on pace for an All-Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) season, but she still had a senior year to make her mark and she did not disappoint.
In the 2021 season, she was voted as a team captain by her teammates and finished the year with 24 goals and five assists in just 11 games. She also scored 21 goals in her final five games, including scoring a career-best six in a 21-9 victory over Westminster. It was the leap she was hoping to make and she even became a Second-Team All-PAC midfielder along the way. Over her four years, she racked up 31 goals, eight assists, and 47 ground balls despite never playing a regulated lacrosse game prior to college.
“I knew some of my stats, but I never really looked back and put them all together,” said Volna. “If I’d go back in a few years and think I would have even played college lacrosse, I would have thought that was pretty crazy. To be able to get to that point blows my mind. I have my teammates and coach Walters to thank for that. I don’t think in any other setting that I would have been able to accomplish all of that.”
She also credits Libby, for her success and for paving the way for her to become a four-year college lacrosse player. She’s also thankful that Georgie was the best training partner during their time together with the Bearcats. Having that workout and training partner pushed each of them to become important pieces over the last handful of years for the Bearcats. Most importantly, she credits her parents, Susan Clark and Dan Volna, for encouraging her to always chase what she’s wanted in sports and in life.
After graduating in 2021, Volna headed west to Scottsdale, Ariz., to put her business management degree and organizational leadership minor to use for Pioneer B1, which was acquired by Sapphire. In her role as an SAP consultant and support specialist, she assists clients to make sure their workflow for computer systems are optimized and work efficiently and effectively for users. It’s been a rewarding experience from working as an intern beginning in 2020 until today as she continues to advance her career. Like much of this piece has showcased, living in Arizona away from her family was not what she envisioned and she looks forward to returning home someday in the near future to continue working and potentially start her coaching career in lacrosse.
As a young girl from Meadville, becoming a college lacrosse player was very unlikely. Despite not having a high school team to play for, Volna took the one shot and the opportunity given to her and ran with it. In life, that’s all anyone can ask for — a chance to give it a try. Her story is one that shows us all that it’s important to take chances and to not live with regrets. It’s what she’s done with her college years and the young part of her business career.
“I had something I really wanted, which was to play lacrosse. I was very blessed with that opportunity thanks to coach Walters,” Volna said. “I look back and really wish I could’ve played more when I was younger, but I take it for what it is and am so happy with those few years I had to play.”
