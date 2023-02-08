When Nick Temel was in middle school, he signed up for cross country after enjoying a color run. Around a decade later, Temel unquestionably picked the correct sport and has proven to have the determination needed to be successful in a grueling discipline.
Now a senior distance runner for the Penn State Behrend Lions cross country and track and field programs, Temel has never stopped hitting the trails and the track since he was a middle schooler. In his high school career at Conneaut Area Senior High, Temel was a state qualifier in cross country as a junior. The race that got him there, the 2017 District 10 meet, remains one of his most vivid memories.
“I was on the edge of contention for states,” he explained. “There was about half a mile left to go, so I just started to push it. I was able to pass a bunch of people at the end and edged the last guy out to get to states.”
Despite not having a track and field program at Conneaut, Temel made the most of local opportunities. He competed in indoor meets at local courses like Edinboro’s Mike S. Zafirovski Sports and Recreation Center, while also running as an independent with a small group during the outdoor season. Temel improved his time each year and caught the attention of longtime Penn State Behrend head cross country and track and field coach, Greg Cooper.
Wanting to obtain a degree in environmental science, Temel knew Behrend could be a perfect fit. Temel had offers to run at all three levels of the NCAA, but he knew running was something temporary in his life and put his degree first. With an opportunity to join the team and earn a Penn State degree at Behrend, the Crawford County native was sold.
Nearly four years later and Temel is just three months shy of earning his degree. Along the way he’s become one of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference’s (AMCC) top runners. He’s a multiple time AMCC team champion in cross country, a multiple time Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) team champion in track and field, a four-time All-AMCC selection in cross country, a four-time top-10 finisher in the AMCC Cross Country Championships, a multiple time All-CSAC selection in track and field and an NCAA Mid-East Regional qualifier in cross country.
With another track and field season left to unfold, he’s hopeful to finish his career strong. Temel’s a member of a distance medley relay team that has regionals on its mind this indoor season. Individually, he will continue to work on personal bests in the 800 meter, 1,600 meter and the 3K. While just a few months remain as a college athlete, Temel is excited about the possibility of running and exploring new terrain somewhere west.
Last summer, the Conneaut Lake native earned an opportunity to become an intern for Student Conservation Association (SCA). Through this opportunity, he lived in Alaska and worked on a wildlife refuge deep into the Alaskan wilderness. The opportunity was eye opening and has inspired him to return to somewhere in the west to put his degree to use.
Soon, his last practices and meets will be taking place. All the memories from a decade worth of distance running will continue to present themselves. Long runs in terrible weather with his teammates will be brought up and laughed about. The people who have helped shaped his career into what it is, like his high school coaches Kris and Cody Cornell and college coach Greg Cooper will be thought about, and he will hopefully secure his first full-time career. It’s an exciting time in the life of Nick Temel and not a bad story for someone who joined the sport all because of a color run.
“As much as this sport is about pushing yourself individually, I’ve viewed it as it has been all about pushing each other. As soon as I step on the line, I think about doing my best for myself and my teammates,” Temel said. “That camaraderie is something I will always cherish. I never thought I would end up where I am just from a fun 5K.”
