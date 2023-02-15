NEW WILMINGTON — I may not be from Crawford County, but I can feel the sense of pride from a blue collar upbringing from so many in this area.
For the Bortnick family, they’ve taken pride in this lifestyle for generations. The family dairy and soybean farm has been around for more than 100 years in Crawford County and is the source of pride for this Conneautville family.
One member of this family we learned about previously in this series. Emily Bortnick sets up the Penn State Shenango volleyball program, while her twin brother, Nate, is lurking on opposing quarterbacks looking to pick off their intended passes at Westminster College.
The journey to Westminster was far from easy for Bortnick as the once lanky, skinny kid was considered an afterthought by some. Hearing the cliches of too small and not physical enough did not bother the former Conneaut Area Senior High School standout. Instead, he hit the weight room, grew into his body and embraced his lengthy and athletic frame.
In his high school days, Bortnick was a standout on both offense and defense — playing in the secondary and also spending time at wide receiver and quarterback. He was named first-team all-region on defense and second-team all-region on offense. In total, Bortnick won seven letters with three of them coming on the hardwood in addition to four from football. More importantly, he was an honor roll student in the process.
When it came time to choose a college, Bortnick wanted to stay local and had the opportunity to play for three solid Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) programs in Grove City, Washington & Jefferson, and Westminster. Ultimately, he chose Westminster because of its proximity to home and because of the connection he felt with Westminster’s head football coach Scott Benzel and staff.
In his two years with the Titans football program, Bortnick helped the team win 15 games and qualify for the Asa S. Bushnell Bowl and the ECAC Clayton Chapman Bowls. In his remaining two years of eligibility, Bortnick hopes the program can capture the second and third PAC titles of his career after the program won the first of his career in the 2021 season.
In college, Bortnick carved out a role as a special teams player on kick return and kickoff as well as a key rotational defensive back, but hopes to have an expanded role on defense in his junior and senior seasons. At 6-feet 4-inches, his size paired with athleticism is a huge help in the secondary. It allows him to create the illusion that pass catchers aren’t open because of his ability to close ground and make a deflection or force a turnover.
His play is beginning to come together at the same time as his experience in business as well. As a business administration and sports management double major, he’s hopeful that like his father, he will become a successful entrepreneur. He’s working as an intern for the Westminster athletic communications department this semester with hopes it will allow him to gain insight and knowledge in order to become a better salesman in the sports business world.
No matter what’s in store for the rest of his days in football or his business career, Bortnick hopes to make his parents, Ann and Donald, proud. Each was been critical in helping to provide him with the opportunities for a great life. His mother is an educator and invested into his learning, while his father showed him the importance of an honest, physical day of work and building a business to be proud of.
He also credits each of his three sisters for being the most supportive siblings he could ever ask for. One other unofficial sibling he credits is Peyton Hearn, his sister Emily’s longtime boyfriend and Thiel College Tomcats wrestling standout. For all of his days in high school and college, Bortnick has relied on Peyton like a big brother to help him become the best athlete he could be.
Playing football is bigger than winning games for Nate Bortnick. It’s about proving himself right that he had what it takes to play at the college level. It’s about making his family proud for sacrificing all they have for his athletic endeavors and education. It’s about continuing the brotherhood of Westminster football and it’s about continuing to serve Jesus Christ, his lord and savior, through this college experience. With almost half of his college years complete, it’s time to put his head down and focus on the grind. It was a journey that started on a dairy farm, but one that’s taken him far beyond the pastures of Conneautville.
