LOCK HAVEN — Cross-country and track and field for distance runners typically go hand-in-hand. However, for Cochranton product Megan Mudger, it was cross-country and softball at Cochranton High School that provided her with memories to last a lifetime.
A four-time cross-country MVP and a four-time all-region runner, Mudger got her start in the sport around the fifth grade, but got more serious about running early in high school. As for softball, it was a game she spent many weekends playing in her youth with various travel softball organizations. She also played in the Cochranton Little League system and would earn four letters in the sport at the varsity level.
She was a college recruit both as a runner and softball player, but her purpose is something much bigger than being an athlete; she intends to become a physician assistant (PA).
“Healthcare was something I grew up around,” Mudger said. “I have several family members in the industry, including several who are nurses. For me, being a PA allows me to individualize and not have to have the intense pressure of being a doctor.”
When looking at colleges, she decided that being a Pre-PA major and having to dedicate several days during the week to college softball games was not likely not a logical move for her. Instead, she made running the sport she pursued, with several schools that featured a PA program, like Lock Haven, being the schools she preferred. Ultimately, being from a rural, small community influenced her to want to go to a campus that was much like her upbringing in Crawford County.
“The campus is small, it feels like home, and professors know students by name,” Mudger said. “Once it gets into the more difficult classes, that is so important to me to connect with them. I also connected with all the coaches at Lock Haven right away.”
Lock Haven paired running, a rural setting, and the opportunity to study to become a PA all in one, making it the ultimate opportunity for her next four-years. It is also possible Lock Haven could become home for all six of her years of college, as she soon will apply to various schools looking for an opportunity to study at the graduate level to complete her education.
This summer, the pressure intensifies as she will fill out various applications to continue her studies, but for now, she is focused on making her third season of indoor track and field and second of outdoor track and field the best it can be.
Unlike many of her teammates, track and field is still a fresh dynamic to her as her first track and field meet came in indoor season during the 2019-20 school year at Lock Haven.
“It’s been a whole new experience for me,” the Cochranton High graduate explained. “I played softball all year long. It was always my sport. I knew in high school I just couldn’t do both.”
Thankfully, the intensity of District 10 competition throughout four years of cross-country was something that prepared her for how competitive the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) would be in distance running. The conference is one of the premiere ones in the entire nation, with several individuals and teams continually qualifying to nationals regularly.
In the 2020-21 season,the PSAC Cross-Country Championships were moved from the fall to the spring, and Mudger was an important part of a team that finished second overall. She’s also had a pair of top 20 finishes in her three years of running in cross-country with a 15th place finish in the Bloomsburg Dual Meet as a sophomore and a top 20 finish in the Dolan Duals with a time of 17:41.83.
In track and field, almost the entirety of her freshman outdoor season was canceled. However, oddly enough, she did get to compete in one race at the Coastal Carolina Invitational on Spring Break, setting a personal best and finishing in the top 10 in the 1500m run. In her sophomore track and field season, she continued to run in the 800m and 1500m runs throughout the season, something she will continue to compete in this outdoor season.
Though a mostly canceled first year of track and a much shortened second-year of collegiate cross-country as well, Mudger had to remain incredibly disciplined to make sure she was getting her miles in for the week, something that was difficult as the world continued to be plagued and altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was really hard mentally,” Mudger said. “It became all on my own because we got sent home. Running on your own the whole time really shows mentally tough you have to be. It helps take some of the emotion you are feeling out.”
As for the future, Mudger’s goals remain to continue to improve as a runner and to help her teams in any way she can. However, her biggest goals are on her career, something as of right now she thinks could be trending towards specializing in orthopedics as a PA.
While the future is important, the past is equally important as it allows remembrance of the people who have been there throughout an entire journey. For her, it has always been her parents Joy and Ryan Mudger, her high school cross-country coaches Mark and Erin Roche, and her softball coach Mitch Shreve who have been there to support her as she continues on her way over the years.
Mudger also thinks back on the countless memories she has made playing on the travel softball circuit and training with her dad as well as all the races and invitationals she was able to take part in as a Cochranton athlete.
At one point or another, being a competitive athlete ends for all. For Megan Mudger, she is not exactly sure when that time will be. However, she continues on one stride at a time with hopefully more personal bests to come and a long, successful career in healthcare to follow her time as a Lock Haven Bald Eagle, too.