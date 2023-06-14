WOOSTER, Ohio — The game of basketball was something that always made sense for Meadville native Jack Stevens.
As part of the Meadville Area Senior High Class of 2017, Stevens helped the Bulldogs boys program to a state championship game appearance as a senior, but being a key player did not come naturally. Stevens paid his dues as a junior varsity player and spent many hours developing his skills and doing the little things that helped make the team successful.
“I think the biggest thing growing up in Meadville gave me was that sense of community,” said Stevens. “I think in a lot of places, the best players from an area go play on all-star teams. But my group always played together. There was always a group of seven or eight of us who really stuck together, and I think that accounted for a lot of our success. It was so important to always realize that we were always a part of something bigger than ourselves.”
For Stevens, the sense of team made him think specifically there were certain aspects of his game and persona he could always bring to the team. It would not be blocking shots or catching lob passes above the rim. It was the things like being in the best shape, knowing every play call and bringing the energy to every practice and game — but don’t get it twisted, Stevens could really play.
He knew to help the team, the little things were needed and it was the role he needed to accept on a team that had perhaps the most talent in the history of Bulldogs basketball. Stevens was recruited to play in college by a few Division III schools, but he knew the way for him to stay in basketball past college was by becoming a coach.
That small kid who grew up with Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant posters in his room and shooting hoops in the driveway and Allegheny College’s rec courts for countless hours gave up his dream of playing college basketball and thought about his future more in-depth. A pretty noble and wise decision for an 18-year old. For anyone who knows Stevens, there’s no ego in the way of his goals in life.
Though the decision to not play college hoops is one that pained him because his dream of playing at the college level was attainable, he knew his biggest impact for a team would come from being a student assistant versus being a player. It also allowed him to begin focusing on his future career more in-depth at an earlier age. His original plan was to join the developmental program at the College of Wooster for his first year and earn a spot on the travel roster, but his mind changed early on as he accepted a student assistant role for the Fighting Scots for his final three years of college.
“About halfway through my senior year of high school, I knew I wanted to pursue this. I just never knew how viable a career option coaching basketball could be. I had seen Wooster play because they came to Meadville to play against Allegheny. So I got connected with coach (Steve) Moore and I just asked him what I could do. I asked him to play or what chances there would be to be a part of this. After we met on campus, we decided it was a good idea for me to pursue the student assistant route. I would never trade that decision for anything, to be honest.”
It’s easy to see why he has not regretted the decision as Stevens has learned from legendary coach Moore, one of the greatest college basketball coaches in the game's history, and Doug Cline, an all-time great player and longtime assistant coach for Wooster who is now in his fourth season as head coach.
Moore retired during the middle of Stevens time as a student assistant, with Cline receiving the promotion to the head man to take over the reins of the program. After four years of being involved as a student assistant, Stevens accepted an opportunity to remain with the program after graduation and now serves as an assistant coach entering his third season in the position. The Fighting Scots men’s basketball program is close knit and is one basketball gurus know about from around the country.
Wooster has the third highest winning percentage in the NCAA since the year 2000 (.811). The program also played in 18 straight NCAA Tournaments between 2003 and 2020, the longest streak in the history of NCAA Division III men’s basketball and the seventh longest streak in the history of NCAA college basketball. The program has also been to 24 of the last 26 North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) championship games. In Stevens' time with the program, he’s been a part of 110 wins, three NCAA tournaments and an NCAC title.
“I’ve grown so much as a coach and as a person because of going to Wooster. This place feels very similar to Meadville for me because it is very community based. We get 1,500 to 2,000 fans every single home game. Being at a place that embodies community and relationships, just like my hometown, is special to me. It’s also amazing because we win a lot of games here. I’m thankful to still be here and to continue learning from coach Cline and coach Moore. They’ve been a huge part in helping me become the man I am today.”
Even more than coaching college basketball, Stevens has become a well-known skills development trainer not just regionally, but around the country. Players from all different levels and leagues are trained by Stevens, including players in the NBA G-League and in all Power 5 conferences. His network continues to expand along with requests for his services and insight on how to become a better player.
Today, he holds a majority of his training and workout sessions in the Cleveland area at HoopTech in North Ridgeville, Ohio, one of the best training facilities in the entire Midwest. Before the consistent workouts there, Stevens worked incredibly hard to build credibility and accommodate players who wanted to work alongside him. There were weeks in which he would have workouts across Ohio and Pennsylvania and would spend countless hours driving around the region. Now, his network and clientele are steady and those sacrifices early in his training days have paid off.
Through word of mouth and complimented by a large social media following, Stevens has quickly become one of the bright young coaches in college basketball. At just 25 years old, the resume he’s built is almost second to none. This journey started in Crawford County, but it is one that has connected him to basketball professionals and players from all around the world. Even with him becoming a well-known coach in the sport, his roots and humble beginnings keep things in perspective for him.
He once was a small kid playing ball for Seton Catholic and even started out by training a few of his closest friends and elementary and middle school kids. Role models like Brandon Smith, Mark McElhinny, the late Paul Gregor, Michael Duncan, his father Mark Stevens and many more have instilled the confidence and belief that he had what it took to make basketball a career.
Today, Stevens continues to prove himself and all of those people right; that he had what it takes to make basketball a career. It may not be a career for everyone, as it takes a considerable amount of sacrifice. Ever since he was a little kid playing the game he loves, sacrificing for basketball was always and will remain worth it for him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.