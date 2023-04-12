EDINBORO — As a young girl, volleyball was the sport Kasey Smith couldn’t wait for as she grew up seeing her older sister, Lucy, partake a few years before her. Now, it’s a sport they share and talk about each day.
A few weeks ago, we learned about Lucy’s return to the sport as a Division II player at Notre Dame College. Kasey stayed a bit more local to continue her career as a current second semester freshman for the Edinboro Fighting Scots. It was a program that not only was local, but also offered nursing programs and a chance to continue playing for her club coach, Missy Soboleski.
“Growing up, I remember watching Vic (Victoria) Severo play in high school at Meadville and at Edinboro. I felt like I played similarly to her and she was very successful. From playing for coach Soboleski (at Eastside Cleveland Volleyball Club), I was comfortable playing for her and I love the way she coaches. I figured why not be coached by her for the next four years and stay home to play.”
Smith had a standout career in high school, spending her first two high school seasons at Meadville before finishing off her last two years at Villa Maria Academy in Erie. The transfer allowed her to gain an entire year’s worth of college credits by the time she received her Villa Maria Academy diploma. Additionally, she had the opportunity to represent the Victors in their final season of volleyball before the closing of the school to merge into Cathedral Prep.
Her high school career wrapped up with four years as a starter, four letters, being named all-region, all-big school, All-District 10 and having won a Region 6 championship in her senior season. The Victors finished at 16-1 overall, a solid note to end on for this program.
“I have a lot of pride in what I accomplished and what our team accomplished in my senior year,” she said. “It did not end the way we wanted it to. We had a gut wrenching loss in Meadville. We had a lot of seniors and it was tough to go out that way and have it be the last time many of us would step on a volleyball court.”
Though it was a sour end to her high school career, there were some great memories made in the Meadville Area Senior High School gymnasium during high school. One of those memories was helping the Lady Bulldogs defeat rival Conneaut on her sister’s senior night. These moments and those they share playing sand volleyball in Crawford County’s Northwest Pennsylvania Volleyball League, will always be some of her favorites.
“I wouldn’t trade the moments on the court with her for anything in the world,” Smith said. “She continues to be my biggest supporter and the connection we have will always be a special one.”
Smith is also thankful for the close relationships she’s formed with some of her mentors. These mentors include her high school coach at Meadville, Tim Schleicher; Kalani and Kathy Ah Wong and Soboleski. Her mentors helped her reach the college level and improve her overall skills in both traditional and sand volleyball. In addition to these athletic mentors, her parents, Cathy and Joe, sacrificed a good bit of their time in her high school years to take her to club practice three days a week. The time and investment from her parents made her next chapter of volleyball at Edinboro a reality.
Her first season at Edinboro concluded with 18 matches played and 31 kills on a team that won 19 games and qualified for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) tournament. The Fighting Scots are gearing up for another successful season in 2023.
“I am happy with my role this year of pushing the starters and taking advantage of the chances that I was given,” Smith said. “We have some great players who are highly skilled coming back and some impressive recruits. I’m excited for next season.”
Volleyball is a huge part of her life, but the next chapter will include being a nurse to help care for people. One of her mother’s friends is a labor and delivery nurse and inspired her into wanting to pursue this track within the field. Next school year, Smith will take part in her first clinical rotations and looks forward to giving back to the region she has called home her entire life.
Growing up on the outskirts of Meadville, Smith cherished the simple living and great views of Crawford County. It allowed her to be family and community oriented and inspired her to stay close to her roots when other opportunities arose to pursue volleyball outside her home area. But in the end, having her parents near, familiarity with her college coach and the chance to make a difference in local hospitals — there was no other place she could see herself thriving in her college years. It’s been a process to earn the opportunity to play college volleyball close to home and an opportunity she will continue to make the most of over the next three years of her time at Penn West Edinboro.
