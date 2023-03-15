SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — In life, sometimes we don’t know how sweet something is until it’s gone. This was the case for Meadville native Lucy Smith. A standout volleyball player who helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to a District 10 final in 2019, Smith left her volleyball career in high school for some time.
“I grew up in a small town and wanted that big city experience,” Smith said. “I originally was at Pitt to study pre-med and played volleyball recreationally on campus, but I discovered I wanted volleyball back in my life and a small college experience similar to high school.”
During her club career she spent time with Club Ashtabula for a few years before branching out to the Eastside Cleveland Volleyball Club under the direction of Edinboro University head volleyball coach Missy Soboleski. Through connections she made in her club volleyball career she found a role for the Notre Dame College Falcons, a Division II institution in suburban Cleveland, that competes in the Mountain East Conference (MEC).
Admittedly, there was some rust to shake off from having not competed in a sanctioned game in almost two years. Not only rust, but Smith suffered a partially torn meniscus early in the 2021 season and then fell ill. This set her back even more as she was trying to get back into playing shape. Though it was a rocky start, she persevered and helped the program qualify for the MEC conference tournament each of the last two seasons.
In her first college season, she played in just two games as she worked through rehab to get back on the court. In year two, she made more of an impact as she saw action in 18 matches and recorded 88 digs as a defensive specialist. As she nears her third college season, a coaching change will help the program reach new heights, she thinks. The team welcomed Erica Kostelac back in January, an accomplished Division I player and a young coach on the rise.
“I think she is going to do a lot of great things with the program. So far, she’s already changed a lot of things for the better and I am excited to see where we go,” Smith said. “I think it is going to be in a positive direction for sure.”
Smith hopes more big games are in store for the remaining two years of her college career, but what she is most hopeful for is finding the realm of nursing that excites her most. She is currently completing some of her early clinical rotations at Metro Health in downtown Cleveland and is excited about the opportunity to learn and find the perfect fit soon.
“I just always liked to make a difference in people’s lives,” Smith said. “People in the hospital are usually at a low point in their lives, so I like the idea that I can make their days a little bit better.”
When looking back at her volleyball career to date, some of her favorite memories include beating Crawford County rival Conneaut on senior night, competing against the Eagles in the District 10 finals in her senior year and having the chance to be teammates with her younger sister, Kasey, at Meadville.
Moments like these on the court made sacrificing some of her social life to play club volleyball worth it. She also believes it made it worth it for her parents, Cathy and Joe, because they gave up a portion of their time to take her to practices and attend all of her matches.
“My parents are my biggest supporters. They always made sure I had everything I needed,” Smith said. “I would not be where I am today without them. They are my No. 1s for that.”
Smith also acknowledged the role her varsity head coach Tim Schleicher played in her improvement over the last three years of her high school career. The life lessons he brings to his teams are what she appreciates most about his coaching style. In the summer months, she plays sand volleyball in Crawford County’s Northwest Pennsylvania Volleyball League and appreciates all the work and advice from Kalani and Kathy Ah Wong.
It may not have been a direct path to college volleyball, but Lucy Smith got there. It’s time for her to embrace the remaining moments she has on the court and the discovery of a particular path in nursing she would like to take. She’s happy with the small college experience and to be back to playing the game that’s been a part of her life since she was in elementary school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.