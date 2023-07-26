SLIPPERY ROCK — Sometimes in life, all someone needs is a big break, a realization, maybe even a slight shove. For Lexie Wyant, a race in the fifth grade changed her life and took her on a journey running for Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and NCAA Division II power, Slippery Rock University.
In the fifth grade, Wyant participated in a week-long endurance training through PENNCREST School District. At the end of the week, runners participated in the Rocky Grove Invitational; a two mile race. After she ran an impressive time, a former cross country coach from her school approached her and told her he was looking forward to her joining the program in the coming years. After this encouragement, her running career began in the seventh grade as a cross country runner.
Here we are almost a decade later and Wyant is now a member of a top cross country and track and field program. The Rock won PSAC title No. 17 in their storied track and field program's history this May — a great note for Wyant to begin her college career on. Personally, she ran in six outdoor meets and two indoor meets as primarily an 800-meter runner. She ran a season-best 2:35.93 at the Westminster Invitational, but she believes her times will improve in school year No. 2.
“I feel like it was kind of a shock at first,” she noted. I don’t think I trained as hard or as well as I should have. I wasn’t doing as well as I planned. But going into this year, I feel better trained and healthier," Wyant said. "I think this will help to drop my times down moving forward.”
In cross country, Wyant competed in four meets and ran a season best 26:58.6 during the “White” race of the Lock Haven Invitational. Her team placed fourth at the PSAC Championships and in the Atlantic Region Championships. With a full year of college running under her belt, she’s hopeful she can personally take a leap and help the cross country program to an even better finish in 2023.
Wyant’s first year of college was filled with learning experiences. She met people from various walks of life, received some clarity on what she’d like to do in her career after college and learned how to become a better runner. She was named a PSAC Scholar Athlete in cross country and indoor track and field while studying for her degree in health and physical education. In the future, she’s hopeful to become a teacher and distance running coach.
The Maplewood graduate won a total of seven letters between cross country and track and field in high school and hopes to earn a few more at the Rock. This past indoor and outdoor track and field season meant a lot to her as this was the first time she attended a school that supported its own track and field program. Wyant participated in the sport in high school as an unattached runner while practicing with the Cambridge Springs program a few times per week.
Her former high school coach, Matt McClellan, is someone she spoke highly of for helping her to become a successful runner. McClellan and her father, Kirk, have been two of her biggest role models and supporters during her upbringing. She also spoke highly of her cross country teammates from Maplewood because the group made running fun despite the pain that sometimes comes from being a distance runner.
“It was always the people that made running more enjoyable for me. Those long runs didn’t even feel so long because they were there with me," Wyant said. "I always looked forward to seeing people at practice every day. The people around me made this sport better and easier.”
During a time where small towns have been a large topic of conversation across the country, Lexie Wyant is thankful to be from her small town in Guys Mills. It was a town that provided a small school experience in which she received individualized attention as a student-athlete. That one-on-one time with teachers and coaches at Maplewood has provided her with a foundation that is helping her succeed at a much larger school like Slippery Rock University.
