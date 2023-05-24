PITTSBURGH — For more than a decade, volleyball occupied much of Harmonsburg native Kathryn Ledford’s time.
It kept her active, taught her discipline and introduced her to lifelong friends. It’s a sad day when a longtime competitive athlete closes this chapter in their lives.
Though she officially wrapped up her career in the fall, her time at PennWest Clarion ended earlier this month. She completed dual degrees in human resource management and business management and added a paralegal certificate. It was not an easy road to become a college volleyball player and complete her degrees, but her heart and soul are full because of all she accomplished.
“It’s halfway sunken in that I won’t be going back to Clarion for another preseason,” she said. “Words can’t really describe my experience playing volleyball for Clarion. Awesome is such a dull word to use. It has been a true privilege to be a part of this program.”
Even before joining one of the top teams in all of Division II, she played for a winner at Conneaut Area Senior High School. In high school, Ledford won three letters, was named first-team all-region and all-district three times each, was a two-time all-state selection, a District 10 champion and was voted Most Athletic Female for the Conneaut Class of 2019. The open gyms, tournaments and workouts with Club Chill and Club Ashtabula paid off and she was identified as an elite athlete locally and statewide.
Being an elite recruit means there is an opportunity to join top programs. In western Pennsylvania, some of the top volleyball programs in Division II play in the region. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and the Atlantic Region feature various premier programs, with the Clarion Golden Eagles being one of those over the last several seasons. Clarion had three winning seasons during Ledford’s career and added a PSAC title in the 2021 season. The program made it back to the PSAC title game in 2022 and advanced to the Atlantic Region finals. In 2022, the Golden Eagles finished with an impressive mark of 28-5 overall.
“I am so proud to have been a part of a group of seniors that helped to build this program up. It is still difficult to walk away, but I know that the program is in good hands. I have high expectations for the classes that follow.”
Ledford wasted little time getting involved in the other side of the game as a middle school coach for the Clarion Area School District this past winter. It was an opportunity to join another one of Pennsylvania’s premier volleyball traditions as the Bobcats continue to have one of the PIAA’s best teams each year. No matter what her role is in the game, she’s always been involved with winning programs. But to be a winner, you need to put in the work. She certainly has not just done so in her athletic career, but also in her academic and working career.
Ledford earned an opportunity to intern for Hatch LTD in the summer of 2022. The engineering company has locations all over the world, with her internship taking place in Pittsburgh. She learned a lot about human resources and was hired full-time earlier this month to begin her career as a human resources coordinator.
“I love what I’m doing and I love the company I work for,” Ledford explained. “I’m blessed to start out my career doing something that is rewarding and I don’t dread doing. Not everyone has the opportunity to say that. I wake up each morning loving that I get to go to work.”
She credits her parents, Sheila and Joe, most for helping her become a successful athlete and business professional. They supported her decision to go to Clarion to continue her playing career and study to become a business professional. They helped her improve as a volleyball player by allowing her to play during the club season. Their support made her success possible. “It speaks volumes of them as parents how many hours they spent helping me get to where I am. All they’ve ever done was support me and wanted me to be happy as their child. It’s always been nice to know that my parents only ever wanted me to be happy in everything that I did.”
Playing at Clarion also meant a reunion in playing with Cassidy Snider — someone she considers being more like a sister to her rather than a friend or teammate. The duo helped Conneaut win a District 10 title and together made the Clarion Golden Eagles a force to be reckoned with over the last few seasons. They also grew up just down the road from one another.
The bonds she built with fellow seniors Gillian Romanchok and Alyson Peters are much like the bond she has with Snider. Ledford, Romanchok and Peters lived together their final three years of college and experienced the highs and lows of college volleyball and being a young adult together. The message she shared about these young women and how much they mean to her made her emotional. “I just love them so much. They’re so important to me.”
Ledford also made note of her high school coach, Tim Schleicher, and her college coach, Jen Herron, for being great mentors in and out of volleyball during her career. There were some moments of adversity, particularly in college, that made her journey difficult. With guidance from coach Schleicher and coach Herron’s support, she overcame difficult moments and grew stronger.
In her days at Clarion, Ledford became a role player or a key reserve for much of her career. When someone goes from being a top player to a role as a reserve, it can be difficult to deal with. However, Ledford proved her love for the game, her school and the program by continuing to put her best foot forward. When she easily could have walked away and done something else, she knew it was best to stay loyal to her teammates and continue to bring her best to practice and high energy to the games.
“My message is to make the best out of the situations you find yourself in. It’s not a position I understood how to be in until I went through it and got older,” Ledford said. “For younger players, you do not have to play to be a great teammate. You are an important player and person for your team even if it doesn’t always show on the court.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.