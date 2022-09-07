ERIE — One door closes and another opens. This is what happened for Meadville’s Lauren DeArment as she gave up soccer in the fall to pursue the sport of golf.
It wasn’t exactly by choice at first as continued foot injuries and problems made her decide to try something else. The foot injuries were beginning to interfere with her dance career as well, something she was not willing to sacrifice either.
It’s not easy no matter when we have to pivot in life. Especially during our formative years when friends remain in one sport and you decide to do something else. I’ve seen and know of various examples of friendships changing because of that dynamic. Thankfully for DeArment, her true friends remained with her during the switch. Not to mention her family, a group in which many enjoy the game of golf.
Her father, Jon, is big into the game and gave her a set of her grandmother’s clubs to get started. The game was always around and it was always an option for her. When she considered being able to earn a college scholarship golf paired with staying active in the fall and not being consistently injured during soccer anymore, it was an easy choice to give it a chance.
But at the age of 15, DeArment was late to the sport in comparison to some of her peers. Yet, so were people like Hakeem Olajuwon, Lorenzo Cain, and Alex Morgan in their respective sports. When something clicks, it does not matter the time. In our relationships, hobbies, and even careers, sometimes things just make sense or come to us that cannot always be explained.
For DeArment, golf was one of those things. And how nice that must be. The average Joe or Jane usually cannot just take the course and figure this game out pretty quickly from a fundamental standpoint. However, it took just three years for DeArment to get good enough to find the college level.
Mercyhurst University was the destination for DeArment. The former Lady Bulldog standout was happy about continuing her career as the school features a highly regarded competitive intelligence degree that pairs nicely with a business background. Not to mention the beautiful campus, small class sizes and the chance to focus heavily on the business side in consumer behavior.
Regardless if golf worked out for the current college junior, Mercyhurst is where her heart is. She was already accepted before she found out if she would be a part of the women’s golf team beginning in 2020. Luckily, she did not leave golf behind after high school, though it has been a strange beginning to her college golf career. The fall 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, but since golf has championships in the spring, she lost an entire semester of playing and cannot accept a redshirt. Meaning, seven semesters of golf is all the Crawford County native will get in her college career and just four of those remain. One of those semesters has already begun from a practice standpoint as the program has been preparing for its season opening tournament at the University of Charleston Invite scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13, a tournament she shot her best 36-holes of the season in her sophomore campaign at (81,84).
“I played in one tournament this summer and dedicated a ton of time towards practice time,” said DeArment about her offseason preparation. “I’ve seen improvements and it has been a grind to keep working towards improving my game.”
DeArment came to the Lakers as a two-time All-Region 3 selection and a former team-captain of the Lady Bulldogs squad. She’s followed this up so far in college by playing in all 11 of the programs tournaments last season, including finishing the 2021-22 season with her best finish at the Michael Corbett Classic (T-17).
It’s been a good start to her college career, especially considering how unprecedented the start of college was to her and her high school graduating class of 2020. The people in her life helped her overcome these hurdles as well as become the golfer she is today.
Her biggest supporters from the beginning have been her mom, Dana, a former soccer player at Gannon, and her father, Jon, who was the biggest advocate of getting her to try golf. Additionally, former Mercyhurst Head Women’s Golf coach, Ron Coleman, is someone she credits for helping her improve her game so far in college and also giving her the chance to play college golf. PGA Golf Professional, Ryan Morian, has also spent time with DeArment at Oakland Beach Golf Course to help her improve her skills and knowledge in various facets of the game.
Meadville Country Club PGA Golf Professional, Mike Ferry, has also spent a lot of time with her to help improve her golf game. Her dance teacher, Chris Garvery, high school golf coach, Fred Garvey, and golf mentor, Patty Lang, have also been positive influences in her athletic career in various ways. Today, Lang and DeArment often play rounds together as well as DeArment and her high school teammate, Ryan Ferry. Ryan is DeArment’s high school classmate, former Mercyhurst teammate, and current Gannon Golden Knight golfer. The couple consistently push each other to be the best they can be, with them caddying for one another’s tournaments during the summer months.
As for what’s ahead, that’s never certain for anyone. But, Lauren DeArment is going to continue to try to drop her scores, study for a career in marketing she’s passionate about and always remain thankful for who and what got her to where she is today.
“I hope that if younger people are reading this that they will not be intimidated by the thought of college sports,” DeArment said. “The relationships you make will last forever, including the ones you made with those who helped you get to where you are now.”
