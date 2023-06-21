BETHLEHEM — Katelyn “Kate” Young was once told by former Allegheny College baseball Academic All-American turned Lehigh University head softball coach Fran Troyan to hide under a rock for a few years. Although Young didn’t know what this meant, she now understands what he was referring to.
In Troyan’s mind, Young was a prospect he hoped nobody else would see so he could welcome her to his program. And who could blame him? All Young has done is win and the accolades have followed whether it be in high school at Saegertown or with the Mountain Hawks of Lehigh.
She wrapped up her high school career as a three-time all-region selection, a three-time all-District 10 honoree, a two-time all-state selection, a two-time Region Player of the Year honoree and a selection as region pitcher of the year. Even without a senior season because of COVID-19, her high school career was one for the record books.
“I feel like everyone from home knows me as the softball player or as an athlete if you talk about playing basketball as well,” noted Young. It’s who I am, and it’s what I do.”
Young had various opportunities at the college level and she originally committed to the University at Buffalo. After some changes in the Bulls program, she opened her recruiting back up and reconsidered the possibility of playing for Lehigh. As a Patriot League institution, the balance of high quality academics and athletics is difficult to pass up. But even more than these factors is the fact that Lehigh is a consistent winner in the Patriot League.
In each of Young’s three seasons, the team has had a winning record and qualified for the Patriot League Tournament. The team even won the Patriot League in 2022 and played in the College World Series in Young’s sophomore season. The team followed it up with a 40 win season in 2023, the sixth in the program’s history. Unfortunately, the Mountain Hawks failed to repeat as league champions and make it 16 Patriot League crowns in their storied history. A big part of this success has been Young in the circle as the southpaw continues to improve as her time in college goes on.
In her career, she’s won 47 games over 91 total appearances. She has been one of the key starting pitchers in her time and even got the ball to start College World Series games and the Patriot League Championship game in 2022. Over her career, she sports a 3.29 ERA and has struck out 298 batters. Her win total has increased each year as she won eight games as a freshman, 18 as a sophomore, and a career high 21 this past season. Young also threw the first no-hitter for Lehigh since 2019 in a 2-0 win over Monmouth back on March 22. She’s been named a multiple time Patriot League Pitcher of the Week, a Patriot League Academic Honor Roll selection, a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region player and an All-Patriot League player.
“I think I’ve really matured and developed over the last three years. Looking back, I wish I could go back and change how I did some things now that I have even more understanding. I also think I took a leap in my mental toughness this year as opposed to my first two years and it has really benefited my game. Our program brought in a new coaching staff except for coach Fran (Troyan) in my sophomore year, and I think our program has improved because of that.”
Lehigh brings back much of its 2023 roster, but will have to replace the middle infield positions going forward. It’s a team that has the talent and coaching to return to the College World Series, with Young sure to be a focal point of helping to get opponents off the scoreboard. All the hours spent playing travel ball with Erie Frost and working privately with her longtime pitching coach, Hugh Hillhouse, guided her to these opportunities that she has today.
Even before these additions in life, it started out with her father, Michael, accumulating some bruised shins and a few truck dents from being her catcher in the early years. Even with the bruises and dings, these memories are ones they can look back on and appreciate. The trips to softball tournaments across the east coast and Midwest with her entire family, including her mother Sharon and younger brothers Garrett and Luke, will also always remain as cherished memories.
“I wouldn’t be here without my parents driving me all over the country and am grateful for the trips they make to watch me today. I’ve also had some great teammates," Young said. "I definitely couldn't have done all of these things and accomplished what I have by myself.”
The fall 2023 semester will be her second to last at Lehigh and will help her be one step closer to earning her degree in finance. Last summer, Young interned at National Fuel as a business intern and is now a human resources intern with Parker Hannifin in Crawford County. These experiences and her remaining classes she believes will help her gain the clarity she needs in determining the next chapter of life. Even if it is unclear now, she hopes she may attend graduate school and be a graduate assistant pitching coach for a Division I program.
After her victory against the University of Alabama this past season, the first top-10 win in program history for Lehigh, she believes she has the knowledge and passion that high-level programs like the Crimson Tide need and want in their dugout.
For now, Kate Young is living in the moment. She has an exciting rest of 2023 and 2024 ahead of her. Some of her last days on the diamond are inching closer, and she continues to work on her craft to help lead the Mountain Hawks back on top of the Patriot League. This rural western Pennsylvania girl left her small town for the city for her college years, but she’s proud to share about her days at Saegertown and as a Lady Panther everywhere she goes.
