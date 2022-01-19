SLIPPERY ROCK — Meadville has featured excellent athletes over many years, with Isaiah Manning being one of the greatest in both recent memory and in the city’s history.
A once four sport athlete for the Bulldogs, he stayed active and excelled in basketball, football, track and field, and volleyball. Manning said this about why it was important for him to not stay focused on one sport.
“I didn’t want to let myself down,” said the former two-time all-state football player. “I didn’t like to commit to just one or two sports. I wanted to reach my full potential in multiple sports, and I knew I could impact some other teams. There was no point in just sitting at home.”
This competitive mindset is something that has suited him well, as Manning, to this day, is still competing in a game he has loved since elementary school. The game of football was always the sport that stood above the rest in terms of his favorite. Watching guys that came before him like former Temple University cornerback Artrel Foster inspired his passion and love for the game.
The game of football is one that he comes by honestly, as his uncle, Javar Manning, was the all-time leading rusher for the Meadville Bulldogs football program for almost two decades.
However, his record stands no more as his nephew and former Penn State star tailback Journey Brown were able to cement their names in the Bulldogs record books while using a Wing-T offense that featured three college talents overall in Manning, Brown, and former IUP running-back, Antonio Ferraro.
Manning first made his mark on defense for the Bulldogs as he earned a starting position at linebacker as a sophomore. It was a forecast of what position he would play when at the next level, as several Division I and Division II programs would end up recruiting the Crawford County product during his high school career.
For good reason, they recruited Manning, as he was not just the Defensive Player of the Year for the Bulldogs as a sophomore, but also became one of the top running backs in the state during his junior and senior year. Rushing for over 1,900 yards as a junior and for over 2,500 more as a senior helped him to be named all-region, all- district, and all-state twice each, while being named the region co-player of the year as a senior after a season that included 2,546 yards, 31 touchdowns, 83 tackles on defense, and three interceptions. The team also thrived while Manning was playing as in 2016, the Bulldogs became both region and district champions as Meadville showcased one of the state’s most explosive offenses.
He also made a large impact on the basketball court as his teams won three regional titles, a district title, and even made it all the way to the state title game in his junior season. However, his junior season was one that was filled with tough times as he recovered from shoulder surgery. It was an injury that forced him to miss some of the season as well as showcases and camps that would help him in his football recruiting.
Despite this, one school had been high on his ability on the gridiron for some time. This school was not far down the road from where he grew up as Slippery Rock University offered him a scholarship during his junior season, and eventually, they would welcome him for some official visits that helped to sell him on being a part of The Rock tradition.
“I love the culture here,” said Manning. “The coaches from the very start made me feel wanted and appreciated. The way they went about recruiting me was serious, but it was also different than other programs I had experienced. I had some more visits scheduled after Slippery Rock, but I actually cancelled them after I went there.”
The program has seen fifth and sixth year’s seniors come back over the last few years to continue playing for The Rock because they love the culture and tradition that much. For Manning, he will graduate this summer but has two years of eligibility remaining after a sophomore year that included a medical redshirt and a junior year that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since coming to Slippery Rock, it has been a tough road with his freshman season being affected by a high ankle sprain, the removal of an abscess in his tonsils, and tonsillitis following that. This was then followed up by a sophomore year that included two surgeries to repair a foot injury, which would eventually lead to a blood clot in his lungs. It was one of the most terrifying experiences of his life because, for a time; he was unsure if he would ever play football again.
“I was on blood thinners, which is something people can go on for their whole life,” Manning said when talking about dealing with a blood clot. “My friends and family helped me through that tough time as well as Coach Lutz, who visited me in the hospital every time I was there. Sometimes, you just need help. I wasn’t afraid to ask for it.”
“This time meant refocusing my goals of who I wanted to be as a person and player as well as maturing and living by one of our core team values, which is to be unbreakable. I would see that in my locker every day, which helped me to keep the best mindset I could.”
Unbreakable is exactly what he has proven to be as his third-year was filled with disappointment as COVID-19 ensued and caused the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) to cancel the 2020 football season. The Rock was then permitted to practice as a team in the spring semester of 2021, but Manning was once again forced to miss time after a pulled hamstring kept him out of spring practice as well as the team’s spring game. But Manning did not give in.
In the fall of 2021, the Meadville all-time great was able to make his return to the gridiron, his first action since the fall of 2018. He was able to play in all 12 of the team’s games. He would be on a team that would make it to the PSAC title game and into the first round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs.
The Rock went 9-3 this past year, a mark The Rock and Manning are not satisfied with and intend on improving this coming season. It’s hard to believe a 9-3 season is not up to par with a program’s expectations, but when the program comes within one game of playing for a national title in 2019, the expectations should be high.
“We have had players sacrifice career opportunities to come back and play for the betterment of the university and the program,” he said. “Our players believe in what we are trying to do, but it has taken so much sacrifice from some of our older players. Them coming back made me respect them 100 times more.”
The example he has seen has inspired Manning to become one of the team leaders for the defense as they get ready for the 2022 season. It’s a role that has come at him pretty fast, but one he takes seriously.
“I have overcome too much to sell myself short,” said Manning on why he’s returning to play despite graduating this coming summer. “I did not overcome broken bones, torn ligaments, blood clots, and pulled muscles just to be regular and give up now. I have the perspective of not being able to play for over two years, so knowing the tradition and that my brothers have my back continues to be my driving force.”
While his road hasn’t been easy, it’s been easier because of his mother Francee Motley’s support during the tough times he has faced as an athlete. He also gives credit to his father, Shane Manning, for being so excited to watch him continue to play to this day while representing The Rock.
The senior safety management major is gearing up for one last semester and a summer internship with Allan Myers, a construction company in the Mid-Atlantic region. This is all that stands between him and graduating with a degree that has a 100 percent job placement rate for Slippery Rock graduates. However, this will not mark the end of his college journey, as he is ready to be one of the leaders for Slippery Rock football in 2022.
“It hasn’t been easy with this major and with the injuries, and I could not just bulldoze my way through it. I know what is coming at the end of this, and I know it is going to lead me to being successful.”