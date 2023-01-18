ERIE — The Cambridge Springs softball program has had impressive success recently. The community embraced the Lady Devils for winning several region and District 10 titles, for sending several players to play in college and for helping young girls in small-town Pennsylvania believe they can accomplish anything they set their minds too.
One of the most recent products of Cambridge Springs is Penn State Behrend sophomore outfielder Myranda Findlay. In her three seasons of varsity softball, Findlay helped the program win two District 10 titles and one runner-up finish. Aside from all the wins and hardware along the way, it was the people who made softball special for her.
“Playing for coach Angie Mumford (at Cambridge Springs) was incredible,” said Findlay. “She is an amazing coach who is fully committed to helping girls of any age and keeping the tradition going. She has had a huge impact on my life and I give her so much credit for all I have accomplished. I would not be where I am without her.”
While many coaches have been pivotal in her life her family has been her No. 1 fan and supporter, especially her parents, Rhonda and Mark. They invested a great deal of time and energy into softball to help the little girl who dreamed of playing in the College World Series realize a dream of taking the diamond in college.
In addition to her parents and Mumford — one of her old coaches in travel ball, Heather Clark, was another important role model who she’s excited to be reunited with at Penn State Behrend. Clark, now serving as an assistant coach for the Lions, was a big part of Findlay’s eagerness to join Behrend’s softball team. Penn State Behrend head softball coach, Ashley Gruber, is also someone who invests in her players having a good experience at her program. Many of her former players handled difficult degree programs like engineering and nursing and Findlay is no different.
A plastics engineering technology major, Findlay’s degree is known as one of the more difficult degree paths Behrend has to offer. Behrend’s program is also one of the most reputable plastics engineering technology degrees in the world, which was the biggest reason why Findlay wanted to head north to suburban Erie for her college years.
“I always wanted to go to a school close to home,” explained Findlay. “I was comfortable and familiar with Behrend because my brother went to school here for two years. The plastics program caught my attention right away.”
Only three semesters in, Findlay wasted little time getting experience in the industry. The Crawford County native spent several months working as an intern at Plastikos Inc., a local company in Erie. She started in the summer of 2022 and continued working on a part-time basis throughout the school year. She will return for the summer of 2023, but for now, she is enduring what will likely be her most difficult semester academically.
Fortunately, Findlay has been busy since her high school days. In addition to running cross country, playing softball for Cambridge Springs and playing travel ball for the Cambridge Crush, she was also her graduating class’ vice president, a member of National Honor Society, an electee of the student senate, a leadership council member, a team+s participant, which included being on a national qualifying teams, and a member of the Applebee Pond program.
“I think it was good to be involved in so many things and it definitely has translated to good habits in college,” said Findlay. “I will say that this is a harder workload though as I have four labs a week during softball season and four plastics classes.”
Though this semester will be a grind, there has been much more than dread in her time in college. She has embraced a new position in the outfield and joined an Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) power in softball. The Lions are looking to repeat as AMCC Champions and Findlay hopes she will have an expanded role in her second season.
Findlay continues to play for programs that win, creating memories with her friends and teammates that will last a lifetime. One of her top memories was defeating Crawford County foe Saegertown during her senior year. Findlay was in on the play that made the last out and she was one of the seniors who hoisted the D-10 trophy at the end of the game. Now, she’s helping younger girls in Cambridge Springs have moments like she had because she is an assistant coach for the Cambridge Crush travel organization at the younger levels.
Living in a small town allows people to form genuine relationships that last a lifetime. For Findlay, the people along the way have made the run through softball so special. She is embracing the opportunity to play college ball and give back to the next generation of Lady Devils. Someday soon there may be a Cambridge Springs player who lists Findlay as one of their heroes in this game.
