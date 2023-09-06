PITTSBURGH — Finding your stride in life is invaluable. To have purpose is priceless. Just a few years ago, Heather (Sternby) Miloua found her stride as a sprinter and swimmer. But today, the biggest strides she is making are as a mom, nurse and wife.
Growing up in a competitive family, playing sports was almost an expectation. Early in her life, swimming was her No. 1 sport much like her father, Victor. When she got to high school, she became a four-time PIAA state qualifier for the Lady Bulldogs program and even had the chance to compete at nationals through her Franklin YMCA club team on as many occasions. Ironically, it was not swimming she pursued past high school. She joined the Lady Bulldogs track and field program when she got to high school and immediately made an impact as a sprinter for the team.
“It was just something new and a change of pace,” she noted about track and field. “I began taking swimming very seriously when I was around 12. But once I found track and field, I knew that was the sport I wanted to pursue in college. Without knowing much about it and doing that well, it began to make more sense to focus on sprinting.”
By the time she graduated from Meadville Area Senior High School in 2014, she was the program record holder in the 100-meter dash (12.71 seconds), 200-meter dash (26.16) and 400-meter dash (1:01:58). While her 400 record has been broken twice since she graduated, she still is the record holder in the 100 and 200, respectively. She also became a two-time District 10 champion after winning gold in the 200 as a sophomore and the 100 as a junior. She also added a D-10 runner-up finish in the 100 dash in her sophomore year and a runner-up mark in the 200 dash in her junior year. In all, she qualified for the PIAA state meet in Shippensburg in four events in her career.
Unfortunately as a senior she dealt with a nagging hamstring injury for the entirety of the season. It was not the way she hoped her final year of track and field would go, but despite this injury-plagued season, she solidified her commitment to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) Crimson Hawks women’s track and field program.
The decision to become a Crimson Hawk was not just about competing for an all-time great track and field program at the Division II level, but also allowed her to also balance her studies as a nursing major in the process. With a very highly regarded nursing program, a high rate of pass on the National Council Licensure Examination — Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN) examination and a competitive team to compete and train with, the decision was an easy one.
At IUP, the Meadville native went on to become one of the top sprinters in program history. Upon graduating in 2018, she was a member of 4x200-meter indoor relay (1:40:31), a 4x400-meter indoor relay (3:58:24) and a 4x400-meter outdoor relay (3:49:53) team that each set program records. Individually, she has the sixth fastest 200 indoor time (25.75) and second fastest 400 indoor time (57.18) in Crimson Hawk history.
Between 2014 and 2018, Miloua shaved more than five seconds off her 400 time. She even went on to become a two-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) champion while at IUP. She was an individual 400 champion and a leg of a 4x400 winner, which both occurred in her junior year during outdoor season. The PSAC also named her to the All-PSAC Team, the All-PSAC Academic Team and she even became a United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region sprinter.
“I love looking back at it,” she said. “I never expected any of this when I first started running,” Miloua said. “I worked really hard and had some great coaches that helped me achieve several of my goals as a sprinter.”
Miloua completed her bachelor of science in nursing degree and college athletic career in 2018 and has gone on to become a registered nurse (RN) in Pittsburgh for the last five years. Over the last three years, she has worked as a travel nurse throughout the city until July of this year when she became a mom for the first time. Heather and her husband, Mo, a fellow IUP graduate, welcomed their son Emmett in August and just celebrated one month of being his parents.
“It’s been a big change, but I’m absolutely loving it so far,” Miloua said. “I’m still getting used to it and being home an overwhelming amount of the time.”
There’s no question that Miloua found her stride in her days as a competitive athlete. She’s also grown in many ways as a healthcare professional over more than half a decade of service. Today, she’s learning as she goes and finding her way as a new mom. There’s no other life experience or written work to digest that can prepare someone for a chapter as a parent. Even if it’s early in this new chapter, she hopes she can show the love to her son much like her parents, Melanie and Victor, have shown to her.
