SAEGERTOWN — Boys volleyball in Crawford County is some of the best in the state. It’s also where Grant Phelan grew up and is proud to call home once again.
The 2017 graduate of Saegertown Junior-Senior High School was a standout on the hardwood in both basketball and volleyball in his high school days. He was a four-time letter winner, a two-time District 10 champion in volleyball, a state runner-up in 2015, a state semifinalist in 2016 and even added a District 10 all-star nod in hoops in 2017.
On the volleyball club circuit, Phelan played for Tool City, a club that continues to compile one of the top teams in the entire nation each year. It was competition that helped him not only raise his abilities, but put the thought in his mind he belonged at the college level. Admittedly, he was still skeptical he had what it took.
While his entire family believed he could play volleyball post-high school, he recalls a conversation with his step-mom, Marisa (Barickman) Phelan, a former two-sport standout and hall of fame athlete at Geneva College, in which she expressed that she believed in him and she thought college coaches would too. She was right. He had what it took and showed enough skill as a middle-hitter to get the call from Hiram College head men’s volleyball coach, Kyle Mars, in the program’s inaugural year.
Phelan had never heard of the private, liberal arts college in Hiram, Ohio. To his surprise, the school felt comfortable and like home rather quickly. He even decided to cancel his other visits because he was so impressed with the athletic and academic opportunities he would receive there.
Despite the challenges of moving to a NCAA program, he was excited about seeing this opportunity through. The Hiram Terriers had 17 freshmen in Phelan’s first college season. After the 2018 season, 11 remained, with the number dwindling more by the time his senior year rolled around in 2021.
In his first two years at Hiram, the program won just 13 games. These were trying times as he was moved from his usual middle-hitter position to libero, outside hitter and then defensive specialist. Not ordinary or routine moves in volleyball, he made the most of the chances and embraced helping the program improve over time.
Heading into his junior year, there was a new buzz and feeling in the gym. The team had two years of chemistry built up, the Brittany Dye interim era began and the team won nine games before March 8. Sitting at 9-9 overall, the team felt pretty good about the turnaround that was happening. That was until COVID-19 forced the season to be canceled.
Phelan couldn’t believe this was happening after all he and his teammates had already been through. Later in 2020, the program would hire its third coach in four years when Kevin Kustura accepted the role for Phelan’s senior year. Though all three coaches made their mark, Kustura helped the program win its first Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference title and earn a spot in the NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championships after a 10-1 mark in a shortened regular season that featured conference-only play.
While his time as a college athlete ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it was a solid college career for the Crawford County native. Phelan was a two-time AMCC All-Sportsmanship selection and an Academic All-AMCC honoree. He also accumulated 429 assists, 398 digs and 146 kills in 83 career matches.
A laundry list of accolades has followed Grant Phelan, but his top memories from the game have come from the opportunity to play the game he loves with so many great teammates in club, college and high school. One teammate he cherished his time with most was his two years playing in high school with younger brother, Will. Will found his own success at Juniata College as we learned a few months back. The careers for the Phelans all started with games of pepper in the yard and going to open gyms hosted by longtime Saegertown boys volleyball coach, Justin Johnson.
One of Phelan’s biggest mentors, he now has the opportunity to assist his former coach as an assistant for the Saegertown boys volleyball team. He’s thankful for the opportunity to give back, while also working in fishery sciences and biology, his dream industry. After earning his degree in biology at Hiram, he’s become an employee for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. As a fish culturalist, his work is primarily based at the Linesville Fish Hatchery. Years of fishing, hunting and learning all he could about the natural world is now paying off right in the area his fascination with nature began.
At this time in his life, Grant Phelan described feeling blessed about what has happened in his volleyball career as well as his working career. It was not always the perfect storm, but Phelan’s determination is obvious from having learned about his journey. What will happen next? Hopefully sharing his knowledge with the next generation of Panthers volleyball players and helping them win a District 10 crown.
