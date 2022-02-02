ANGOLA, IN. — If someone is trying to stay involved in the game of basketball, the logical move is to move to the state of Indiana. For Meadville Area Senior High School graduate Jason Clune, that’s exactly what he did.
However, this is a story bigger than basketball. Bigger than a simple move to Indiana just for basketball. In fact, it wasn’t about solely basketball, though it was a contributing factor to the move.
Growing up a basketball coach’s son, Clune had always grown up in college towns. His earliest memories of basketball were from being around the Bethany College Bison men’s basketball program, as his father, Rob, was their head coach from 1995 to 2002. Then, a move to Meadville featured the Clune family becoming immersed in the Allegheny College community as his father became the men’s basketball coach while his mother became a staff member at the institution.
“Some of my earliest memories were being babysat by Division III basketball players,” said Clune. “I looked up to those players, and my favorite player from Bethany was the reason I wore the number five.”
Right now, it is difficult to see where this story may go, so let’s back up a little. Obviously, basketball is something that Clune has been around from the time he could walk, but that does not automatically mean he is going to be a solid player. However, when his father was a former professional and Division III standout and older brother, Trevor, was a former college player at Juniata College, that increases the likelihood that he may follow in their footsteps.
However, it was not a guarantee, and he knew that. Hours upon hours were spent in the gym working on his game, with him also taking on the AAU circuit during his high school days. But this work was not forced on him; he wanted to improve his craft and fell in love with the game. He detailed more deeply the role his father played in his basketball career.
“My dad never pushed basketball on me,” he said. “When I dedicated myself is when he was hard on me and pushed me to have a strong work ethic. Some of my earliest memories were getting coached up in the car rides home, but he harped on the things we could control, like my effort, how hard I played, and being a good teammate.”
Clune’s work ethic and basketball IQ as a young teenager were recognized by legendary Meadville Bulldogs basketball coach Norm Price when Clune was just a freshman. While expecting to split time between junior-varsity and varsity, Clune was selected to play solely varsity as a freshman, something he got to do alongside his older brother in his final high school season.
Certainly, it was a reality check, but Clune grew up fast. A veteran led group in the 2012-13 season was suddenly gone for the 2013-14 season, along with Price, who announced his retirement. That opened the door for Mark McElhinny, a veteran coach in the area, to take charge, but there were some growing pains along the way. The Bulldogs went from winning 16 games to eight, but it was not because of a lack of talent or coaching. Simply, this team just didn’t know how to win, yet.
“I think we were in some games we probably shouldn’t have been and had a chance to win a lot of those. However, we just didn’t know how to win those close ones that season,” said Clune about the growing pains of his sophomore season at Meadville. “But I can assure people that if that season doesn’t happen, the next few seasons are not possible.”
What the Bulldogs achieved the next two seasons was nothing short of extraordinary as the team combined to win 43 games in the final two seasons and made it out of District 10 to enter the state playoffs. However, people will remember that Meadville’s “Achilles heel” was Strong Vincent. The Bulldogs just could not get by them, which gave them tough draws like Beaver Falls and New Castle for their first round state matchup.
Finally, the year after Clune graduated, the Bulldogs “got over the hump” some could say as the PIAA moved from a four classes to a six class system. The result was Meadville advancing all the way to the state title game before falling to the Villanova University star guard Collin Gillespie led Archbishop Wood.
It may not have been a team he was on, but it helps to show the impact Clune was able to help make in the program during his time that inspired some of the younger guys to gear up for a strong 2016-17 season.
“I made the trip to Hershey via train from Angola, Indiana to support that team because even though I had left, I felt that I was part of it and was excited for those guys earning an opportunity to play on the biggest stage in high school sports.”
Clune’s four years of high school (2012-2016) ended with him scoring 1,439 points, good for third in Bulldog history when he graduated, being named the Meadville Tribune Player of the Year for the 2013-14 season after averages of 18.6 points and 8.6 boards per game. He also became a First-Team All-Region honoree and was recruited by a collection of Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) schools.
However, playing in an AAU tournament in the state of Indiana would change his life as Trine University Head Basketball Coach, Brooks Miller, was watching Clune and his travel team. Ironically, the school sent Clune some mail to check out their school without Clune having known Coach Miller had been there watching.
Intrigued, Clune followed up and was shocked to hear from Coach Miller not long after. It was a school he was really interested in, but for a time, he was committed to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. It was a school closer to home and in the PAC, a conference he was familiar with. However, something changed. He wanted to push himself and explore something new. It was a decision that changed his life for the better.
“I was looking for a new start,” Clune said about flipping his commitment. “Looking back, I absolutely needed to go to Trine. Their education department was impressive from the start and their basketball program was one I wanted to be a part of. I was still fortunate enough to be offered tuition exchange as well.”
“The toughest part was flipping and going to Trine just a week before school started. I wasn’t there to meet the guys or work the summer camps. But Trine was just a place I saw myself at.”
For those unfamiliar, Trine University is a private institution in Angola, Indiana that is home to just over 5,000 students in total. The Thunder are a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA), a conference home to some of the best Division III athletic traditions in America. These schools, despite being at the Division III level, also really love their sports, as Clune saw a brand new basketball arena open at Trine during his tenure there.
As for his time as a student-athlete there, Clune made it his mission to get involved and embrace the university for all it was worth. While being a student-athlete, he worked in the Sports Information office as a freshman while later becoming a resident assistant and residents director. He got involved in Trine’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which resulted in him being selected as President and to represent the athletic department at the national level in Orlando, Florida later in his college career.
As for his duties with the basketball program itself, his role was one that shifted over the years from reserve to starter back to reserve. His freshman season was one that saw him get time during the winter break, but ended prematurely due to a broken foot that he played on without knowing. His sophomore season was his best season individually, as Trine featured a young ball team, but his junior and senior season saw him embrace his role of being a reserve, a leader, and the best teammate he could be.
When it was all said and done, Trine fell just one game away two years in a row from reaching the NCAA Tournament as the Thunder lost the MIAA title game in both his junior and senior seasons. Personally, his final statistics include playing in 59 games with 15 starts, 230 points, 162 boards, 47 assists, and 30 steals.
The biggest things he took away from Trine are a strong foundation to begin a career in elementary education, a passion to dive into coaching basketball, and an entirely new community that he is proud to call home.
Today, Clune lives in Angola, Indiana and teaches for the Angola School District at Carlin Park Elementary as a third-grade teacher. He serves as the Head Junior-Varsity Coach for Angola High, as well as an assistant coach for the varsity program. Helping young people in their journey is something that excites Clune each day as he undoubtedly will blend his skills as an educator and as a coach for many years to come.
“It’s so different,” Clune said about being a coach as opposed to being a player. “I think this has made me respect all my coaches that much more. I value the relationships I have both with my players and the other coaches on our staff. My focus as a coach is to make basketball fun, but also teach them life lessons in hope to better the players both on and off the court. It’s also exciting knowing some have the aspirations to play at the college level.”
As someone now in their mid-twenties, it’s been a great few years of growth in many regards for Jason Clune. No matter how much he accomplished or continues to accomplish in basketball, it will always be about the team. He showcased it as a senior in high school when he did not make the high school golf team, but helped the team as a manager. It was something many would have walked away from, but it is what helps make Clune different from others; his character.